TransEnterix Announces Southern Surgical Hospital to Initiate a Senhance Digital Laparoscopic Program

“We are pleased to support Southern Surgical Hospital in advancing care with the addition of the Senhance Surgical System,” said Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer at TransEnterix. “Hospitals throughout the world, and the US, remain interested in advancing minimally invasive surgery with digital assistance while managing health care costs and resources. This Senhance digital laparoscopic program will be a good complement to their outpatient minimally invasive surgical care initiatives for their surgeons and patients.

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that Southern Surgical Hospital has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance Surgical System.

Southern Surgical Hospital is located in Slidell, Louisiana and provides in-patient and out-patient surgical procedures in the southeast Louisiana area. Established 15 years ago, Southern Surgical Hospital is a partnership with local physicians and has a CMS 5-star rating along with a Becker’s “Top-rated hospital for patient experience” in Louisiana distinction.

“We remain committed to utilizing advanced technology to offer our patients the best possible surgical experience,” said Dr. James Redmann, general and bariatric surgeon and Director of Bariatrics at Southern Surgical Hospital. “Digital assistance in surgery is exciting because it can enable surgeons with better vision, precision, and augmented intelligence capabilities that ultimately translate to a great surgical experience for our patients. Our surgeons are looking forward to being a part of creating this future with programs such as this one with Senhance.”

“Our team is excited to add new technologies to our already excellent minimally invasive surgery program,” said Michael Pisciotta, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Surgical Hospital. “Our goal is to partner with innovative physicians to offer patients the very best in outpatient, minimally invasive surgical care. The addition of the Senhance System is part of our commitment to utilize advanced technology to best serve our patients and community.”

The Senhance System is the first new abdominal robotic surgery platform to receive FDA clearance since 2000. It is the first and only digital laparoscopic surgical platform designed to maintain laparoscopic minimally invasive surgical standards while providing digital benefits such as haptic feedback, robotic precision, comfortable ergonomics, advanced instrumentation including 3 mm microlaparoscopic instruments, eye-sensing camera control, and reusable standard instruments to help maintain per-procedure costs similar to traditional laparoscopy. TransEnterix recently launched the first machine vision system in robotic surgery. This first-of-its-kind augmented intelligence capability is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit on the Senhance Surgical System.