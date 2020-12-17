 

Stantec, Merrick, and Dialog joint venture selected by Government of Canada for multi-year renewal of science and research facilities across Canada

Firms to provide programming, architecture, engineering, and laboratory design services

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020

FRAMEWORK Design Partners (“FRAMEWORK”), a joint venture of leading Canadian design firms Stantec, Merrick and Dialog, was recently awarded a base contract by the Government of Canada to support the renewal of government research facilities across Canada. FRAMEWORK will develop laboratory standards, functional programming, and concept designs for federal research and laboratory facilities over the next five years. The total potential contract value is CA$100 million for architecture, engineering, and laboratory design.

“As a global leader committed to sustainable design that positively impacts the communities around us, this transformational program allows our team to support the evolution of science for the next generation,” said Leonard Castro, Stantec’s Executive Vice President for Buildings. “This team of design partners has previously collaborated on 25 projects and brings an extensive pool of resources to achieve Canada’s goals.”

The contract includes a series of projects to be initiated under the government’s CA$2.8 billion commitment to launch the first phase of Laboratories Canada, an enterprise-wide portfolio approach to strengthen federal science in Canada. The effort involves innovative delivery models to renew aging science infrastructure and create a modern platform to support sustainable scientific and research program delivery.

“As a team, we commit to harvesting knowledge from around the globe to bring to the design of Canadian laboratories, and to share with the world the state-of-the-art in lab design as part of the project,” said Jeff DiBattista, Practice Principal with Dialog. “And we commit to keeping people first, creating lab environments that serve and enable our scientists to practice at the leading edge in service of all Canadians.”

The scope of work includes the development of state-of-the-art science infrastructure solutions that can meet today’s science program needs and can be quickly adapted and expanded to support future programs and priorities. Click here to learn more about the program.

“Science laboratories of the future will be designed by FRAMEWORK based on the past and present successes with advanced focus on digital transformation, automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and human collaboration in sciences to improve the health of our world and protecting its resources,” said Paul Langevin, Lab Design Specialist/Technical Engineering Lead with Merrick. “Adaptive, flexible, attractive and sustainable laboratory solutions will be integrated across the country to ensure Canada’s global reputation and competitive advantage will be enhanced.”

