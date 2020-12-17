Surface Oncology Announces Exclusive License Agreement with GSK for Novel Immunotherapy Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF) today announced an agreement for GSK to exclusively license worldwide development and commercial rights to Surface Oncology’s preclinical program SRF813, a fully human IgG1 antibody targeting PVRIG (also known as CD112R), an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells (NK cells) and T cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will make an $85 million upfront payment. In addition, Surface Oncology may receive up to an additional $730 million in future milestone payments, as well as be eligible to receive tiered royalties on global net sales.

“We are extremely pleased to be entering into this agreement with GSK given the strong strategic fit for SRF813 within GSK’s oncology portfolio, including the possibility of pursuing compelling novel clinical combinations. Furthermore, the economics of the transaction position us well to continue to drive the development of our wholly-owned clinical programs, SRF617 and SRF388, while also advancing SRF114, our CCR8 targeted program,” said Jeff Goater, chief executive officer at Surface Oncology. “We believe this transaction is further validation of our strong immuno-oncology drug discovery capabilities.”

“GSK’s R&D approach focuses on the science of the immune system and I am excited to add a natural killer cell approach, such as SRF813, as it complements our existing programs focused on T cell/adaptive immunity,” said Dr. Axel Hoos, senior vice president and head of oncology R&D at GSK. “We’re making great progress to build an exciting pipeline of new oncology therapies with transformational potential for patients. I strongly believe that we are uniquely positioned to maximize the potential of SRF813 for patients, both as monotherapy and in potential combinations with our investigational anti-CD96 and anti-PD1 assets.”

Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to Surface Oncology.

Financial Outlook:

Following the close of the GSK license agreement, together with current cash and cash equivalents, Surface Oncology projects cash runway sufficient to fund its operations through 2023.

About SRF813:

SRF813 is a fully human, IgG1 antibody targeting PVRIG (also known as CD112R), an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer cells (NK cells) and T cells. SRF813 binds to a distinct epitope on PVRIG and blocks the interaction of PVRIG with CD112, its binding partner that is overexpressed on tumor cells. Preclinically, SRF813 promotes the activation of both NK cells and T cells, with the potential to elicit a strong anti-tumor response and promote immunological memory. SRF813 is currently in IND-enabling studies with an IND planned for 2021.