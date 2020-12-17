Crown Crafts Names Olivia Elliott President and Chief Operating Officer, Effective January 4, 2021

E. Randall Chestnut, the Company’s current Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Chairman and CEO after January 4, 2021. Chestnut joined Crown Crafts in 1995 and has been Chairman, President and CEO of the Company since July 2001.

GONZALES, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Olivia Elliott to be President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 4, 2021. Elliott has been with Crown Crafts for 19 years and has served as the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2008. She will assume responsibility of all day-to-day operations and continue to oversee financial activities for the Company.

“In the 19 years that Olivia and I have worked together at Crown Crafts, we have been focused on strengthening the business, generating cash flow and providing long-term positive returns for shareholders. This has allowed the Company to retire its high-interest debt, reduce its debt level from $47.7 million to a net cash position of $4.9 million as of September 27, 2020 (the most recent quarter end) and return $46 million in dividends to shareholders during that time period,” Chestnut said. “The Company has remained consistently profitable, and we have successfully grown the Company with seven acquisitions and a strengthened product portfolio. In addition, the stock price has climbed from under 20 cents per share in 2001 to $6.94 per share yesterday.”

Chestnut continued, “Olivia has contributed to this phenomenal period of success for the Company every step of the way. With her vast financial knowledge and experience in our industry and our business, she is exceptionally qualified to lead our Company to continued profitable growth in her new role.”

Elliott joined the Company in 2001 as Treasurer. Prior to that, she was Corporate Controller of Amedisys, a public home healthcare company, from 1999 to 2001. She also served in various positions at United Companies Financial Corporation and began her career in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche LLP. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

“For 19 years, I have been privileged to work with Randall and everyone on our team to build Crown Crafts as a profitably run business that consistently rewards its shareholders, customers and employees,” Elliott said. “We remain excited about the Company’s future as we continue to focus on generating strong cash flow, controlling expenses and serving all of our stakeholders.”