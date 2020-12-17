 

Crown Crafts Names Olivia Elliott President and Chief Operating Officer, Effective January 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 12:45  |  47   |   |   
  • Elliott to assume responsibility for the Company’s operations while continuing to oversee its financial activities
  • E. Randall Chestnut to continue as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

GONZALES, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Olivia Elliott to be President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 4, 2021. Elliott has been with Crown Crafts for 19 years and has served as the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2008. She will assume responsibility of all day-to-day operations and continue to oversee financial activities for the Company.

E. Randall Chestnut, the Company’s current Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will continue as Chairman and CEO after January 4, 2021. Chestnut joined Crown Crafts in 1995 and has been Chairman, President and CEO of the Company since July 2001.

“In the 19 years that Olivia and I have worked together at Crown Crafts, we have been focused on strengthening the business, generating cash flow and providing long-term positive returns for shareholders. This has allowed the Company to retire its high-interest debt, reduce its debt level from $47.7 million to a net cash position of $4.9 million as of September 27, 2020 (the most recent quarter end) and return $46 million in dividends to shareholders during that time period,” Chestnut said. “The Company has remained consistently profitable, and we have successfully grown the Company with seven acquisitions and a strengthened product portfolio. In addition, the stock price has climbed from under 20 cents per share in 2001 to $6.94 per share yesterday.”

Chestnut continued, “Olivia has contributed to this phenomenal period of success for the Company every step of the way. With her vast financial knowledge and experience in our industry and our business, she is exceptionally qualified to lead our Company to continued profitable growth in her new role.”

Elliott joined the Company in 2001 as Treasurer. Prior to that, she was Corporate Controller of Amedisys, a public home healthcare company, from 1999 to 2001. She also served in various positions at United Companies Financial Corporation and began her career in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche LLP. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

“For 19 years, I have been privileged to work with Randall and everyone on our team to build Crown Crafts as a profitably run business that consistently rewards its shareholders, customers and employees,” Elliott said. “We remain excited about the Company’s future as we continue to focus on generating strong cash flow, controlling expenses and serving all of our stakeholders.”

Seite 1 von 3
Crown Crafts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Crafts Names Olivia Elliott President and Chief Operating Officer, Effective January 4, 2021 Elliott to assume responsibility for the Company’s operations while continuing to oversee its financial activitiesE. Randall Chestnut to continue as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer GONZALES, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crown …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Ackroo pays off SOFII debt
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...