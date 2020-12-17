Worthington Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today reported net sales of $731.1 million and a net loss of $74.0 million, or $(1.40) per diluted share, for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended November 30, 2020. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company reported net sales of $827.6 million and net earnings of $52.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. Results in both the current and prior year quarter were impacted by several unique items, as summarized below, including a combined pre-tax loss of $148.4 million, or $(2.18) per diluted share, in the current quarter related to the Company’s investment in Nikola Corporation (“Nikola”). See Recent Developments below for further information regarding the Company’s investment in Nikola.

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Pre-Tax EPS Pre-Tax EPS Impairment and restructuring charges $ (11.4 ) $ (0.17 ) $ - $ - Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains (4.6 ) (0.07 ) - - Unrealized loss on investment in Nikola (143.8 ) (2.11 ) - - Gain on sale of WAVE international operations $ - $ - $ 23.1 $ 0.33

Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q 2021 2Q 2020 6M 2021 6M 2020 Net sales $ 731.1 $ 827.6 $ 1,434.0 $ 1,683.5 Operating income 37.4 32.1 7.2 17.5 Equity income 25.6 47.3 49.3 72.1 Net earnings (loss) (74.0 ) 52.1 542.6 47.3 Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ (1.40 ) $ 0.93 $ 9.97 $ 0.84

“We had an outstanding second quarter, despite some noise in the numbers, due to continued great work by our teams as we navigate the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said President & CEO Andy Rose. “Steel Processing delivered strong year over year earnings growth, aided by stable automotive and construction demand and improving agricultural demand. Pressure Cylinders continued to experience solid demand for its consumer products, particularly for portable propane and helium products, while headwinds persisted in Europe and the oil & gas business.”

Consolidated Quarterly Results



Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $731.1 million, down 12% from the comparable quarter in the prior year, when net sales were $827.6 million. The decrease was driven primarily by lower average selling prices in Steel Processing, lower volumes in the oil and gas equipment business in Pressure Cylinders, and the divestiture of the engineered cabs business in the prior year.



Gross margin increased $14.9 million over the prior year quarter to $135.5 million as lower conversion costs and improved spreads in Steel Processing were partially offset by a decline in the oil and gas equipment business in Pressure Cylinders.

Operating income for the current quarter was $37.4 million, an increase of $5.2 million over the prior year quarter. The impact of higher gross margin and lower SG&A expense was partially offset by higher combined impairment and restructuring charges, and the profit sharing and bonus expenses related to the Company’s investment in Nikola.

Interest expense was $7.5 million for the current quarter, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due primarily to higher average debt levels.

Equity income from unconsolidated joint ventures decreased $21.7 million from the prior year quarter, which included a $23.1 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of WAVE’s international operations. Excluding the gain in the prior year quarter, equity income increased $1.4 million primarily due to higher contributions from Serviacero. The Company received cash distributions of $30.2 million from its unconsolidated joint ventures during the quarter.

Income tax benefit was $19.4 million in the current quarter compared to income tax expense of $15.9 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter income tax benefit was due to the unrealized mark-to-market loss on the Company’s investment in Nikola. Tax expense in the current quarter reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 21.5% compared to 24.8% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, total debt was $707.5 million, relatively consistent with debt at August 31, 2020, and the Company had $713.1 million of cash.

Quarterly Segment Results

Steel Processing’s net sales totaled $468.7 million, down 9%, or $48.2 million, from the comparable prior year quarter driven by lower average selling prices. Operating income of $37.8 million was $20.7 million higher than the prior year quarter as the impact of lower average selling prices was more than offset by lower conversion costs, improved spreads, and the lack of inventory holding losses, which negatively impacted the prior year quarter by an estimated $6.5 million. The mix of direct versus toll tons processed was 48% to 52% in the current quarter, compared to 49% to 51% in the prior year quarter.

Pressure Cylinders’ net sales totaled $262.3 million, down 10%, or $27.9 million, from the comparable prior year quarter due primarily to lower volume in the oil and gas equipment business. Operating income of $3.3 million was $12.3 million less than the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by current quarter impairment and restructuring charges, which totaled $11.1 million, and lower volume in the oil and gas equipment business, partially offset by lower SG&A expense and improvements in the industrial products business.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, the Company sold its cryogenic trailer and hydrogen trailer business, including the Theodore, Ala. manufacturing site, to Chart Industries, Inc. and its cryo-science and microbulk business to IC Biomedical US, LLC. The combined sale proceeds from the two transactions were $21.2 million, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $7.1 million within restructuring and other expense.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 857,980 of its common shares for $38.6 million, at an average purchase price of $44.95.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company recognized a combined pre-tax loss of $148.4 million, or $(2.18) per diluted share, related to its investment in Nikola comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market loss of $143.8 million and $4.6 million of profit sharing and bonus expenses. At quarter end, the Company owned 7,048,020 shares of Nikola common stock.



Outlook

“We are optimistic that demand for our key end markets will remain steady,” Rose said. “The tight steel market, while challenging, is an opportunity to differentiate ourselves from our competitors. As we enter 2021, we are well positioned, and will look to drive growth through innovation, transformation and strategic acquisitions.”

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company’s brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag Torch and Well-X-Trol. Worthington’s WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 51 facilities in 15 states and six countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 7,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and practicing a shared commitment to transformation, Worthington makes better solutions possible for customers, employees, shareholders and communities.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Statements by the Company relating the impacts from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19”) and the actions taken by governmental authorities and others related thereto, including our ability to continue operating facilities in connection therewith or to cut variable costs; future or expected cash positions, liquidity and ability to access financial markets and capital; outlook, strategy or business plans; future or expected growth, growth potential, forward momentum, performance, competitive position, sales, volumes, cash flows, earnings, margins, balance sheet strengths, debt, financial condition or other financial measures; pricing trends for raw materials and finished goods and the impact of pricing changes; the ability to improve or maintain margins; expected demand or demand trends for the Company or its markets; additions to product lines and opportunities to participate in new markets; expected benefits from Transformation and innovation efforts; the ability to improve performance and competitive position at the Company’s operations; anticipated working capital needs, capital expenditures and asset sales; anticipated improvements and efficiencies in costs, operations, sales, inventory management, sourcing and the supply chain and the results thereof; projected profitability potential; the ability to make acquisitions and the projected timing, results, benefits, costs, charges and expenditures related to acquisitions, joint ventures, headcount reductions and facility dispositions, shutdowns and consolidations; projected capacity and the alignment of operations with demand; the ability to operate profitably and generate cash in down markets; the ability to capture and maintain market share and to develop or take advantage of future opportunities, customer initiatives, new businesses, new products and new markets; expectations for Company and customer inventories, jobs and orders; expectations for the economy and markets or improvements therein; expectations for generating improving and sustainable earnings, earnings potential, margins or shareholder value; effects of judicial rulings; and other non-historical matters constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Act. Because they are based on beliefs, estimates and assumptions, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Any number of factors could affect actual results, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and impacts related to COVID-19 and other actual or potential public health emergencies and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith, their potential impacts related to the ability and costs to continue to operate facilities and their potential to exacerbate other risks; the effect of national, regional and global economic conditions generally and within major product markets, including significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 and the actions taken therewith; the effect of conditions in national and worldwide financial markets and with respect to the ability of financial institutions to provide capital; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting the Company’s products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; lower oil prices as a factor in demand for products; product demand and pricing; changes in product mix, product substitution and market acceptance of the Company’s products; fluctuations in the pricing, quality or availability of raw materials (particularly steel), supplies, transportation, utilities and other items required by operations; the outcome of adverse claims experience with respect to workers’ compensation, product recalls or product liability, casualty events or other matters; effects of facility closures and the consolidation of operations; the effect of financial difficulties, consolidation and other changes within the steel, automotive, construction, oil and gas, and other industries in which the Company participates; failure to maintain appropriate levels of inventories; financial difficulties (including bankruptcy filings) of original equipment manufacturers, end-users and customers, suppliers, joint venture partners and others with whom the Company does business; the ability to realize targeted expense reductions from headcount reductions, facility closures and other cost reduction efforts; the ability to realize cost savings and operational, sales and sourcing improvements and efficiencies, and other expected benefits from Transformation initiatives, on a timely basis; the overall success of, and the ability to integrate, newly-acquired businesses and joint ventures, maintain and develop their customers, and achieve synergies and other expected benefits and cost savings therefrom; capacity levels and efficiencies, within facilities, within major product markets and within the industries in which the Company participates as a whole; the effect of disruption in the business of suppliers, customers, facilities and shipping operations due to adverse weather, casualty events, equipment breakdowns, interruption in utility services, civil unrest, international conflicts, terrorist activities or other causes; changes in customer demand, inventories, spending patterns, product choices, and supplier choices; risks associated with doing business internationally, including economic, political and social instability, foreign currency exchange rate exposure and the acceptance of the Company’s products in global markets; the ability to improve and maintain processes and business practices to keep pace with the economic, competitive and technological environment; deviation of actual results from estimates and/or assumptions used by the Company in the application of its significant accounting policies; the level of imports and import prices in the Company’s markets; the impact of judicial rulings and governmental regulations, both in the United States and abroad, including those adopted by the United States governmental agencies as contemplated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010; the effect of healthcare laws in the United States and potential changes for such laws especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase the Company’s healthcare and other costs and negatively impact the Company’s operations and financial results; cyber security risks; the effects of privacy and information security laws and standards; and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in “Part I – Item 1A. – Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2020.









WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 731,092 $ 827,637 $ 1,434,001 $ 1,683,496 Cost of goods sold 595,618 707,026 1,185,169 1,445,594 Gross margin 135,474 120,611 248,832 237,902 Selling, general and administrative expense 82,129 88,543 164,325 179,366 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,815 - 13,739 40,601 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 7,596 (50 ) 9,444 405 Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains 4,570 - 54,081 - Operating income 37,364 32,118 7,243 17,530 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income, net 376 636 827 1,331 Interest expense (7,548 ) (7,315 ) (15,138 ) (16,795 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 25,631 47,346 49,265 72,113 Gains (loss) on investment in Nikola (143,780 ) - 652,362 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (4,034 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (87,957 ) 72,785 694,559 70,145 Income tax expense (benefit) (19,445 ) 15,863 144,333 15,678 Net earnings (loss) (68,512 ) 56,922 550,226 54,467 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,532 4,836 7,595 7,157 Net earnings (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (74,044 ) $ 52,086 $ 542,631 $ 47,310 Basic Average common shares outstanding 52,988 55,059 53,532 55,150 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ (1.40 ) $ 0.95 $ 10.14 $ 0.86 Diluted Average common shares outstanding 52,988 56,072 54,439 56,205 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ (1.40 ) $ 0.93 $ 9.97 $ 0.84 Common shares outstanding at end of period 52,754 55,094 52,754 55,094 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.50 $ 0.48

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

November 30, May 31, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 713,130 $ 147,198 Receivables, less allowances of $1,291 and $1,521 at November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020, respectively 441,936 341,038 Inventories: Raw materials 152,824 234,629 Work in process 82,747 76,497 Finished products 68,872 93,975 Total inventories 304,443 405,101 Income taxes receivable 3,247 8,376 Assets held for sale 12,893 12,928 Investment in Nikola 143,850 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,371 68,538 Total current assets 1,687,870 983,179 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 209,952 203,329 Operating lease assets 30,007 31,557 Goodwill 320,014 321,434 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $86,489 and $92,774 at November 30, 2020 and May 31, 2020, respectively 174,376 184,416 Other assets 32,842 34,956 Property, plant and equipment: Land 23,592 24,197 Buildings and improvements 292,544 302,796 Machinery and equipment 1,082,979 1,055,139 Construction in progress 63,526 52,231 Total property, plant and equipment 1,462,641 1,434,363 Less: accumulated depreciation 890,317 861,719 Total property, plant and equipment, net 572,324 572,644 Total assets $ 3,027,385 $ 2,331,515 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 337,976 $ 247,017 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 101,812 64,650 Dividends payable 14,843 14,648 Other accrued items 51,439 49,974 Current operating lease liabilities 10,954 10,851 Income taxes payable 39,990 949 Current maturities of long-term debt 160 149 Total current liabilities 557,174 388,238 Other liabilities 85,105 75,786 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 107,951 103,837 Long-term debt 707,340 699,516 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 23,695 25,763 Deferred income taxes, net 115,649 71,942 Total liabilities 1,596,914 1,365,082 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 1,276,899 820,821 Noncontrolling interests 153,572 145,612 Total equity 1,430,471 966,433 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,027,385 $ 2,331,515



WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (68,512 ) $ 56,922 $ 550,226 $ 54,467 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,560 22,596 43,771 46,773 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,815 - 13,739 40,601 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (31,776 ) 6,843 39,255 3,345 Bad debt (income) expense (159 ) 143 (65 ) 311 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 4,608 (19,879 ) (2,149 ) (14,797 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets 7,271 (17 ) 7,673 601 Stock-based compensation 4,854 3,280 9,710 7,275 (Gains) loss on investment in Nikola 143,779 - (652,362 ) - Charitable contribution of Nikola shares - - 20,653 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,034 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 3,580 (5,456 ) (78,614 ) 9,525 Inventories 4,623 43,601 90,245 87,883 Accounts payable 48,176 (20,743 ) 95,330 (57,977 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits 13,960 9,619 37,812 (13,596 ) Income taxes payable (44,623 ) (118 ) 39,041 (1,132 ) Other operating items, net (3,728 ) 7,369 10,551 1,216 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,428 104,160 224,816 168,529 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (16,073 ) (28,381 ) (48,944 ) (50,555 ) Proceeds from sale of Nikola shares - - 487,859 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (75 ) (29,283 ) (75 ) (29,283 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 21,580 23 21,580 9,199 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 5,432 (57,641 ) 460,420 (70,639 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs - (134 ) - 101,464 Principal payments on long-term obligations and debt redemption costs (96 ) (490 ) (193 ) (154,467 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 2,294 (3,811 ) 1,144 (7,024 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests - (1,453 ) (560 ) (1,453 ) Repurchase of common shares (38,563 ) - (92,883 ) (29,599 ) Dividends paid (13,433 ) (13,954 ) (26,812 ) (26,914 ) Net cash used by financing activities (49,798 ) (19,842 ) (119,304 ) (117,993 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 63,062 26,677 565,932 (20,103 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 650,068 45,583 147,198 92,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 713,130 $ 72,260 $ 713,130 $ 72,260

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume)

This supplemental information is provided to assist in the analysis of the results of operations. Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Volume: Steel Processing (tons) 1,023,979 1,004,847 1,952,423 1,896,234 Pressure Cylinders (units) 19,180,746 21,608,356 40,923,811 41,792,044 Net sales: Steel Processing $ 468,723 $ 516,937 $ 899,743 $ 1,040,312 Pressure Cylinders 262,284 290,136 533,188 594,532 Other 85 20,564 1,070 48,652 Total net sales $ 731,092 $ 827,637 $ 1,434,001 $ 1,683,496 Material cost: Steel Processing $ 313,330 $ 370,760 $ 618,917 $ 767,202 Pressure Cylinders 108,930 127,112 224,647 253,982 Selling, general and administrative expense: Steel Processing $ 38,769 $ 37,482 $ 74,367 $ 72,998 Pressure Cylinders 44,677 48,749 88,134 95,215 Operating income (loss): Steel Processing $ 37,824 $ 17,172 $ 51,441 $ 23,340 Pressure Cylinders 3,305 15,647 11,947 45,270 Other (322 ) (1,919 ) (1,081 ) (47,051 ) Segment operating income 40,807 30,900 62,307 21,559 Unallocated corporate and other 1,127 1,218 (983 ) (4,029 ) Incremental expenses related to Nikola gains (4,570 ) - (54,081 ) - Total operating income $ 37,364 $ 32,118 $ 7,243 $ 17,530 Equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate: WAVE $ 17,280 $ 41,738 $ 34,936 $ 65,655 ClarkDietrich 5,411 4,917 10,307 9,007 Serviacero Worthington 1,861 803 3,170 1,557 ArtiFlex 1,253 1,134 1,145 1,340 Other (174 ) (1,246 ) (293 ) (5,446 ) Total equity income $ 25,631 $ 47,346 $ 49,265 $ 72,113

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume)

The following provides detail of Pressure Cylinders volume and net sales by principal class of products. Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Volume (units): Consumer products 15,915,466 18,675,057 33,772,607 35,573,447 Industrial products 3,265,076 2,932,923 7,150,881 6,217,378 Oil & gas equipment 204 376 323 1,219 Total Pressure Cylinders 19,180,746 21,608,356 40,923,811 41,792,044 Net sales: Consumer products $ 121,618 $ 128,065 $ 254,400 $ 247,545 Industrial products 134,020 130,334 262,245 282,952 Oil & gas equipment 6,646 31,737 16,543 64,035 Total Pressure Cylinders $ 262,284 $ 290,136 $ 533,188 $ 594,532 The following provides detail of impairment of long-lived assets and restructuring and other expense (income), net included in operating income by segment. Three Months Ended

November 30, Six Months Ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Impairment of long-lived assets: Steel Processing $ - $ - $ - $ - Pressure Cylinders 3,815 - 13,739 - Other - - - 40,601 Total impairment of long-lived assets $ 3,815 $ - $ 13,739 $ 40,601 Restructuring and other expense (income), net: Steel Processing $ 375 $ - $ 1,846 $ (26 ) Pressure Cylinders 7,257 - 7,571 - Other (36 ) (50 ) 27 431 Total restructuring and other expense (income), net $ 7,596 $ (50 ) $ 9,444 $ 405

