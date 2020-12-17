 

ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (FOTO)

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY (ots) - Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior
year) - EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior year)

- Stability thanks to ZEISS portfolio and global positioning - even during
COVID-19 pandemic
- ZEISS segments impacted differently by COVID-19 pandemic
- Strong growth over prior year in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology
segment due to EUV technology
- Significant investments in research and development pay off
- Clear recovery trend in all ZEISS segments

Overall, the ZEISS Group had a good fiscal year 2019/20 (end of reporting
period: 30 September 2020): revenue totaled 6.297 billion euros (prior year:
6.428 billion euros). With a slight decline of 2% due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
revenue almost reached last year's level. Around 90% of revenue was generated in
markets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were also
relatively high, reaching 922 million euros (prior year: 1.063 billion euros).
The EBIT margin was 15%. Incoming orders increased to 6.814 billion euros (prior
year: 6.575 billion euros).

"On the whole, we were able to achieve a good business result for the ZEISS
Group, thanks also to our broad portfolio and global positioning. We consider
this an exceptional achievement by our employees - in unusual times," says Dr.
Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "Our global crisis management,
supported by resilience measures that had already been developed, helped us
tackle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as possible."

Segment development
Revenue (in million euros)
2019/20 2018/19 Change
(adjusted for currency
effects)

Semiconductor Manufacturing
Technology 1,833 1,634 +12% (+12%)
Industrial Quality &
Research 1,640 1,742 -6% (-5%)
Medical Technology* 1,647 1,760 -6% (-6%)
Consumer Markets 1,099 1,211 -9% (-8%)

* Not identical to the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group

ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (FOTO) Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior year) - EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior year) - Stability thanks to ZEISS portfolio and global positioning - even during COVID-19 pandemic - ZEISS segments impacted …

