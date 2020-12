ZEISS Looks Back on Overall Good Fiscal Year 2019/20 (FOTO)

OBERKOCHEN, GERMANY (ots) - Revenue reaches 6.3 billion euros (-2% vs. prior

year) - EBIT at 922 million euros (-141 million euros vs. prior year)



- Stability thanks to ZEISS portfolio and global positioning - even during

COVID-19 pandemic

- ZEISS segments impacted differently by COVID-19 pandemic

- Strong growth over prior year in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology

segment due to EUV technology

- Significant investments in research and development pay off

- Clear recovery trend in all ZEISS segments





Overall, the ZEISS Group had a good fiscal year 2019/20 (end of reportingperiod: 30 September 2020): revenue totaled 6.297 billion euros (prior year:6.428 billion euros). With a slight decline of 2% due to the COVID-19 pandemic,revenue almost reached last year's level. Around 90% of revenue was generated inmarkets outside Germany. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were alsorelatively high, reaching 922 million euros (prior year: 1.063 billion euros).The EBIT margin was 15%. Incoming orders increased to 6.814 billion euros (prioryear: 6.575 billion euros)."On the whole, we were able to achieve a good business result for the ZEISSGroup, thanks also to our broad portfolio and global positioning. We considerthis an exceptional achievement by our employees - in unusual times," says Dr.Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. "Our global crisis management,supported by resilience measures that had already been developed, helped ustackle the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as possible."Segment developmentRevenue (in million euros)2019/20 2018/19 Change(adjusted for currencyeffects)Semiconductor ManufacturingTechnology 1,833 1,634 +12% (+12%)Industrial Quality &Research 1,640 1,742 -6% (-5%)Medical Technology* 1,647 1,760 -6% (-6%)Consumer Markets 1,099 1,211 -9% (-8%)* Not identical to the Carl Zeiss Meditec GroupContact:Jörg NitschkePhone: +49 7364 20-3242mailto:joerg.nitschke@zeiss.comhttps://www.zeiss.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/4793681OTS: Carl Zeiss AG