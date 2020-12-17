 

Graphite Colored Pencil Market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in literacy rate shows a positive attitude of people toward education. As per the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), around 258 million children and youth passed school in 2018. This total includes 59 million children of primary school age, 62 million of lower secondary age, and 138 million of upper secondary age. Global literacy rate has increased to 86.47% in 2019 for the population aged 15 years and older. This shows the importance of education and an opportunity for the writing instrument industry, which further generates demand for pencil products.

As per PMR analysis, the global graphite colored pencil market will witness steady growth over the coming decade, to cross a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2030.

 Key Takeaways from Graphite Colored Pencil Market Study

  • Among the regions, North America and Europe together account for more than 60% of the global graphite colored pencil market. Among these two regions, North America represented a higher share in 2019, owing to significant number of manufacturing companies and ascending literacy rate in the region.
  • Writing instrument manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to cater to the needs and demands of customers. They are executing functional tests before and after the development and production of writing instruments, to ensure attractiveness, comfortable grip, long-lasting impact, and better writing experience.
  • Colorful custom pencil box packaging with cartoon characters has been identified as one of the latest trends in the graphite colored pencil market. Currently, most companies offer custom pencils. Biodegradable packing boxes to pack pencils are in high demand.
  • The Graphite Pen & Pencil Company offers personalized pencils, promotional pens, and custom imprinted golf pencils, while the Musgrave Pencil Company offers custom-designed and printed pencil boxes.
  • As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain of the graphite colored pencil market has been affected, which will result in impeding market growth in the short term.

