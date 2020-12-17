Graphite Colored Pencil Market size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

As per PMR analysis, the global graphite colored pencil market will witness steady growth over the coming decade, to cross a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2030.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in literacy rate shows a positive attitude of people toward education. As per the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), around 258 million children and youth passed school in 2018. This total includes 59 million children of primary school age, 62 million of lower secondary age, and 138 million of upper secondary age. Global literacy rate has increased to 86.47% in 2019 for the population aged 15 years and older. This shows the importance of education and an opportunity for the writing instrument industry, which further generates demand for pencil products.

