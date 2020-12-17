 

DGAP-News ElringKlinger to supply 68 fuel cell short stacks to research consortium

ElringKlinger to supply 68 fuel cell short stacks to research consortium

To underpin the revision required to the ISO standard for the quality of hydrogen dispensed at fueling stations, ElringKlinger will be supplying a total of 68 fuel cell short stacks by the end of 2022 to a research consortium made up of several leading institutes in Germany. The stacks are to be used as part of a three-year research project at the ZSW's testing facilities in Ulm.

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), December 17, 2020 +++ The fuel cell will play a key role in the transformation of mobility. Estimates suggest that, by 2030, more than 5 million fuel cell vehicles around the globe will need filling with hydrogen. There are plans to build 400 hydrogen fueling stations by 2025 in Germany alone.

To deliver the underlying data on which to base a revision of the ISO standard governing the quality of the hydrogen dispensed at these stations, Duisburg-based Zentrum für BrennstoffzellenTechnik GmbH (ZBT) is coordinating the "H2Fuel" research project. This involves deploying fuel cell stacks at testing facilities run by the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW). As part of the project, which is funded by the German government via the National Organisation Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW), ZBT is partnering with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Freiburg, the ZSW in Ulm, Ludwig-Bölkow-Systemtechnik GmbH in Ottobrunn, and the Institute for Physical Chemistry at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf. Mercedes-Benz FuelCell, Toyota, BMW, and Ford are also on board as associate partners.

To enable the project to come to fruition, ElringKlinger AG will be supplying a total of 68 fuel cell short stacks to the research consortium by the end of 2022. The stacks will be put through their paces at the ZSW's testing facilities in Ulm over a three-year period. Short stacks have only a small number of cells, which are being designed to have a lower power output than usual for the purpose of the tests. The contract also covers membrane electrode assemblies (MEA), where the electrochemical reaction takes place. The first stacks will be delivered as early as the beginning of 2021.

