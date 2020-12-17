Gatos Silver Provides a Company Update and Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index

As a new silver-focused precious metals producer, there was broad global investor participation in Gatos Silver’s IPO and the Company is proud that its three largest shareholders are now the Electrum Group, Fidelity Investments and The Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan (“MERS”). Upon IPO completion, the shareholder register also included EXOR Investments, Amiral Gestion, Van Eck Associates, Credit Mutuel, Mackenzie Investments, Earth Resource Investment Group and Tudor Investment Corporation.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) is a United States corporation that recently completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) through a dual NYSE and TSX listing in late October 2020, achieving the only dual-listed precious metals IPO on these exchanges since 2010. Gross proceeds from the IPO totaled $173 million, resulting in the largest precious metals IPO since 2010 and the largest precious metals equity financing during 2020.

In addition, Gatos Silver is pleased to announce it will be added to the Russell 2000 small capitalization stocks index effective December 21, 2020.

Stephen Orr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “The Company is delighted that Gatos Silver will be added to the Russell 2000 Index in combination with the Company’s recently announced inclusion in the GDXJ ETF. The Russell 2000 is a diversified index measuring the performance of approximately 2,000 small capitalization American companies and will provide Gatos Silver with broad market exposure.”

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant production, development and exploration company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.