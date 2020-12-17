Largest All-Electric School Bus Fleet in California Bolstered by 10 Bus Delivery from Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner, The Lion Electric Company (Lion), has delivered 10 all-electric LionC school buses to the Twin Rivers Unified School District (“Twin Rivers”) in Sacramento, California. With these new buses, Twin Rivers is now operating the largest zero-emission school bus fleet in North America, with 40 all-electric school buses in its fleet. Lion is an innovative manufacturer of purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles and will join the public capital markets through its proposed merger with NGA

“Twin Rivers is the recognized leader in zero-emission school buses, and the numbers speak for themselves — this delivery represents a deeply impressive accomplishment for the school district and zero-emission transportation as a whole, and demonstrates Twin Rivers’ dedication to the health of the local community,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion. “This milestone delivery serves as an example that electrification of school transportation is not coming tomorrow, it is here now, meeting and exceeding the needs of operators.”

The purchase of 10 LionC all-electric buses have been made possible by California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. The electric buses were funded in large part by the aforementioned cap-and-trade dollars, with additional funding from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and California’s Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program. The all-electric buses each have a range of 125 miles and will eliminate on average 230 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The Sac Metro Air District, California Air Resources Board and the Twin Rivers School District have collaborated on funding 63 zero-emission school buses in the region to date, with an additional 90 pending delivery in 2021. To support these buses, over $4.5 million has been funded to support the charging infrastructure.