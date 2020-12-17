 

Largest All-Electric School Bus Fleet in California Bolstered by 10 Bus Delivery from Lion Electric

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner, The Lion Electric Company (Lion), has delivered 10 all-electric LionC school buses to the Twin Rivers Unified School District (“Twin Rivers”) in Sacramento, California. With these new buses, Twin Rivers is now operating the largest zero-emission school bus fleet in North America, with 40 all-electric school buses in its fleet. Lion is an innovative manufacturer of purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles and will join the public capital markets through its proposed merger with NGA

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005300/en/

“Twin Rivers is the recognized leader in zero-emission school buses, and the numbers speak for themselves — this delivery represents a deeply impressive accomplishment for the school district and zero-emission transportation as a whole, and demonstrates Twin Rivers’ dedication to the health of the local community,” said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion. “This milestone delivery serves as an example that electrification of school transportation is not coming tomorrow, it is here now, meeting and exceeding the needs of operators.”

The purchase of 10 LionC all-electric buses have been made possible by California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities. The electric buses were funded in large part by the aforementioned cap-and-trade dollars, with additional funding from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and California’s Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program. The all-electric buses each have a range of 125 miles and will eliminate on average 230 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The Sac Metro Air District, California Air Resources Board and the Twin Rivers School District have collaborated on funding 63 zero-emission school buses in the region to date, with an additional 90 pending delivery in 2021. To support these buses, over $4.5 million has been funded to support the charging infrastructure.

Seite 1 von 7
Northern Genesis Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Largest All-Electric School Bus Fleet in California Bolstered by 10 Bus Delivery from Lion Electric Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner, The Lion Electric Company (Lion), has delivered 10 all-electric LionC school buses to the Twin Rivers Unified School District (“Twin Rivers”) in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transcat, Inc. Expands Life Science Market Penetration with BioTek Services, Inc. Acquisition
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Revance Therapeutics to Relocate Global Headquarters to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Lion Electric Announces Successful Electric School Bus Vehicle-to-Grid Deployment with Con Edison in New York
30.11.20
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments for $200 Million in a PIPE; Combined Company Expected to be Listed on NYSE