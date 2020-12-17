KKR Releases 2021 Global Macro Outlook

KKR today released its 2021 Global Macro Outlook piece by Henry McVey, Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation (GMAA). In “Another Voice,” McVey outlines his team’s perspective on why we are entering a new period of heightened economic growth that will create significant potential investment opportunities.

In McVey’s view, several forces at work are likely to lead to strong gains in global nominal GDP in the year ahead, including: