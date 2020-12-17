 

WPP Accelerating Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

WPP (NYSE: WPP) is hosting a virtual presentation for investors and analysts which will provide an update on its strategy for growth, set out opportunities for efficiency and reinvestment, outline its plans for capital allocation and provide new medium-term financial targets. The event will be webcast live from 1pm GMT today at www.wpp.com/investors and available for replay subsequently.

Strategic goals

  • Return core Communications business to sustainable growth
  • Expand further into high-growth areas of Commerce, Experience and Technology - from 25% of our business today to 40% by 2025
  • Fund growth and improve profitability through gross annual cost savings of £600 million by 2025, with approximately two-thirds reinvested in talent, incentives and technology to drive growth
  • Supplement growth through targeted, scalable M&A of £200-400 million annually
  • Invest capital expenditure of £450-500 million per annum in 2021 and 2022 and £300-350 million per annum thereafter, in our campus programme, ERP systems and shared services to deliver gross cost savings and improved business insight and talent management

Medium-term targets

  • Recovery to 2019 revenue less pass-through costs levels by 2022
  • 3-4% annual growth in revenue less pass-through costs from 2023, including M&A benefit of 0.5-1.0% annually
  • 15.5-16.0% headline operating margin in 2023
  • Double-digit headline EPS growth over next three years
  • New dividend policy: intention to grow annually with a pay-out ratio around 40% of headline EPS
  • Average net debt/EBITDA maintained in the range 1.5-1.75x

2020 and 2021 guidance

  • LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth of -6.7% in the two months to November
  • 2020 LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth expected to be in line with year to date performance of -8.4%
  • 2020 headline operating margin expected to be 12.5-13.0%
  • 2020 year-end net debt expected to be around £1.6 billion
  • 2020 dividend in line with new policy
  • 2021 LFL revenue less pass-through costs growth of mid-single-digits %, with headline operating margin of 13.5-14.0%
  • Kantar share buyback programme to resume in 2021

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said:

