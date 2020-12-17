Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

“We are pleased with our third quarter performance as we continue to grow our business and achieve major physical and digital milestones through our RxEvolution strategy,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer, Rite Aid. “We officially launched our new brand and logo, made substantial progress in evolving our merchandise mix to an assortment that best supports whole health, refreshed over 700 store exteriors, opened the first three new Store of the Future prototypes and began the integration of our two legacy PBMs. On the digital side, we launched a completely modernized Rite Aid online experience and mobile app and are set to launch our new member portal at Elixir.”

For the third quarter, the company reported net income from continuing operations of $4.3 million, or $0.08 income per share, Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $21.6 million, or $0.40 income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $137.4 million, or 2.3 percent of revenues.

“Our teams are working hard to serve our customers during these challenging times. We have administered over one million COVID-19 tests and will be partnering with the CDC to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in our communities. I am so proud of our 50,000 associates and the strategic progress we’re making in our journey to revolutionize our industry and elevate our role as an indispensable healthcare provider. We are accelerating the key initiatives that support our strategy, and we will continue to deliver the operational excellence needed to achieve strong results as we generate cash flow, reduce debt and improve our leverage ratio.”

Consolidated Third Quarter Summary

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended Thirty-nine Week Period Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Revenues from continuing operations $ 6,117,038 $ 5,462,298 $ 18,126,384 $ 16,201,151 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 4,324 52,286 (81,575) (125,758) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 137,405 158,090 396,400 402,627

Revenues from continuing operations for the quarter were $6.12 billion compared to revenues from continuing operations of $5.46 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by growth at both the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments.

Net income from continuing operations was $4.3 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to last year’s third quarter net income from continuing operations of $52.3 million, or $0.98 per share. The decline in net income was due primarily to a $55.7 million gain on debt retirements in the prior year and a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by lower restructuring-related costs and a higher gain on sale of assets resulting from the sale-leaseback of the company’s Perryman, MD distribution center.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $137.4 million, or 2.3 percent of revenues, compared to last year’s third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $158.1 million, or 2.9 percent of revenues.

Retail Pharmacy Segment

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended Thirty-nine Week Period Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Revenues from continuing operations $ 4,109,592 $ 3,909,946 $ 12,250,775 $ 11,622,858 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 88,557 108,579 273,879 285,260

Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues from continuing operations increased 5.1 percent over the prior year quarter. Same store sales from continuing operations for the third quarter increased 4.3 percent over the prior year period, consisting of a 6.1 percent increase in pharmacy sales and a 0.7 percent decrease in front-end sales. Front-end same store sales, excluding cigarettes and tobacco products, increased 0.3 percent. Front-end sales benefited from increases in immunity, first aid and paper products, offset by decreases in over-the-counter products related to cough cold and flu and Halloween candy sales. The company increased its retail script share1, and also increased its front-end market share in both dollars and in unit sales2. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores, adjusted to 30-day equivalents, increased 3.1 percent over the prior year period driven by increases in maintenance prescriptions, supported by personalized Medication Therapy Management interventions and home deliveries. Flu immunizations increased by 28 percent over the prior year period, which offset a 19 percent decline in acute scripts related to cough cold and flu. In total, acute prescriptions decreased by 1.9 percent.

Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $88.6 million, or 2.2 percent of revenues, for the third quarter compared to last year’s third quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $108.6 million or 2.8 percent of revenues. Gross profit dollars increased due to increased revenues, but gross margin rate declined due to reimbursement rate pressure and the impact of the reduction in over-the-counter front-end sales. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses improved as a percentage of sales, but SG&A dollars increased due to incremental costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of Transition Services Agreement income in the current quarter, as services under that agreement have been completed.

1 – Source: IQVIA RxInsight. Share based on 30-day equivalent scripts in Rite Aid operating area. 2 – Source: IRI. Excludes tobacco, cigarettes, greeting cards and online sales. For drug store channel during Rite Aid’s third fiscal quarter.

Pharmacy Services Segment

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended Thirty-nine Week Period Ended November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 November 28,

2020 November 30,

2019 Revenues from continuing operations $ 2,084,402 $ 1,613,109 $ 6,100,026 $ 4,758,470 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 48,848 49,511 122,521 117,367

Pharmacy Services Segment revenues were $2.1 billion, an increase of 29.2 percent compared to the prior year period. The increase in revenues was primarily the result of an increase of 252,000 Medicare Part D members.

Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $48.8 million, or 2.3 percent of revenues, for the third quarter and was flat to last year’s third quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $49.5 million, or 3.1 percent of revenues. The increase in revenues was offset by a decline in Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues. The Pharmacy Services Segment benefited from reductions in payroll and indirect spend overall, but these benefits were offset by increased drug costs within Medicare Part D and SG&A spend related to an increase in Medicare Part D members. The Company expects Medicare Part D membership to decrease in fiscal 2022, but expects these members to be more profitable.

Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Rite Aid Corporation is narrowing its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company’s key guidance assumptions are as follows:

Benefits from initiatives to drive retail sales growth, offset by the impact of a less severe cough, cold and flu season on front end over-the-counter sales and related prescriptions;

A reduction in Medicare Part D membership beginning January 1;

Strong expense control across both the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments, offset by additional retail operating expenses caused by the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across many of our markets; and

Continued improvements in pharmacy network management at Elixir.

Rite Aid Corporation expects revenues to be between $23.9 billion and $24.2 billion in fiscal 2021 with same store sales expected to range from an increase of 3.5 percent to an increase of 4.5 percent over fiscal 2020.

Net loss is expected to be between $114 million and $89 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $490 million and $520 million.

Adjusted net income per share is expected to be between $0.45 and $0.85.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $325 million, which includes our previously announced acquisition of Bartell Drugs.

Free cash flow is expected to be between $50 million and $100 million.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rite Aid's outlook and guidance for fiscal 2021, the ability to generate positive free cash flows in fiscal 2021; the continued impact of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Rite Aid’s business; the ability to accelerate key initiatives and improve the operating performance of our stores; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, operations, stores, expenses, and supply chain, and the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners; our ability to successfully implement our RxEvolution strategy; our high level of indebtedness and our ability to satisfy our obligations and the other covenants contained in our debt agreements; general competitive, economic, industry, market, political (including healthcare reform) and regulatory conditions, civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), as well as other factors specific to the markets in which we operate; the impact of private and public third-party payers continued reduction in prescription drug reimbursements and efforts to encourage mail order; our ability to manage expenses and our investments in working capital; our ability to achieve the benefits of our efforts to reduce the costs of our generic and other drugs; our ability to achieve cost savings and other benefits of our organizational restructuring within our anticipated timeframe, if at all; outcomes of legal and regulatory matters; and our ability to partner and have relationships with health plans and health systems.

These and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties are more fully described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 2, 2020 and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which you are encouraged to read. To the extent that COVID-19 adversely affects our business and financial results, it may also have the effect of heightening many of such risk factors.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

The degree to which COVID-19 may adversely affect Rite Aid’s results and operations, including its ability to achieve its outlook for fiscal 2021 guidance, will depend on numerous evolving factors and future developments, which are highly uncertain, including, but not limited to, the duration and spread of the outbreak, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact (such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter-in-place orders and shutdowns), including the reinstitution of more stringent regulations (including mandatory stay at home orders, the availability and rollout of vaccines to treat the virus), and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. As a result, the impact on Rite Aid’s financial and operating results cannot be reasonably estimated with specificity at this time, but the impact could be material. Rite Aid expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Rite Aid separately reports financial results on the basis of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA which are non-GAAP financial measures. See the attached tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share exclude amortization expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation settlement, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, LIFO adjustments, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, restructuring-related costs and the WBA merger termination fee.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, LIFO adjustments, charges or credits for facility closing and impairment, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, inventory write-downs related to store closings, gains or losses on debt modifications and retirements, the WBA merger termination fee, and other items (including stock-based compensation expense, merger and acquisition-related costs, non-recurring litigation settlement, severance, restructuring-related costs and costs related to facility closures and gain or loss on sale of assets). The add back of LIFO (credit) charge when calculating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share removes the entire impact of LIFO (credits) charges, and effectively reflects Rite Aid's results as if the company was on a FIFO inventory basis.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) November 28, 2020 February 29, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,813 $ 218,180 Accounts receivable, net 1,770,691 1,286,785 Inventories, net of LIFO reserve of $509,337 and $539,640 1,971,250 1,921,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,463 181,794 Current assets held for sale 42,231 92,278 Total current assets 3,951,448 3,700,641 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,045,682 1,215,838 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,892,445 2,903,256 Goodwill 1,108,136 1,108,136 Other intangibles, net 291,013 359,491 Deferred tax assets 16,680 16,680 Other assets 123,999 148,327 Total assets $ 9,429,403 $ 9,452,369 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt and lease financing obligations $ 7,097 $ 8,840 Accounts payable 1,482,521 1,484,081 Accrued salaries, wages and other current liabilities 676,582 746,318 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 489,867 490,161 Current liabilities held for sale - 37,063 Total current liabilities 2,656,067 2,766,463 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,200,577 3,077,268 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,676,153 2,710,347 Lease financing obligations, less current maturities 17,098 19,326 Other noncurrent liabilities 268,973 204,438 Total liabilities 8,818,868 8,777,842 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Common stock 55,251 54,716 Additional paid-in capital 5,895,709 5,890,903 Accumulated deficit (5,294,608 ) (5,222,194 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,817 ) (48,898 ) Total stockholders' equity 610,535 674,527 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,429,403 $ 9,452,369

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Revenues $ 6,117,038 $ 5,462,298 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 4,913,939 4,273,323 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,156,355 1,134,854 Lease termination and impairment charges 7,453 166 Interest expense 50,835 57,856 Gain on debt retirements, net - (55,692 ) Gain on sale of assets, net (16,305 ) (1,371 ) 6,112,277 5,409,136 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,761 53,162 Income tax expense 437 876 Net income from continuing operations 4,324 52,286 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (801 ) Net income $ 4,324 $ 51,485 Basic and diluted income per share: Numerator for income per share: Net income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 4,324 $ 52,286 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted - (801 ) Income attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 4,324 $ 51,485 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares 53,744 53,310 Outstanding options and restricted shares, net 335 274 Diluted weighted average shares 54,079 53,584 Basic income per share Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.98 Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.01 ) Net basic income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.97 Diluted income per share Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.98 Discontinued operations $ - $ (0.02 ) Net diluted income per share $ 0.08 $ 0.96

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Revenues $ 18,126,384 $ 16,201,151 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 14,564,621 12,741,014 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,469,644 3,433,036 Lease termination and impairment charges 22,734 2,115 Intangible asset impairment charges 29,852 - Interest expense 151,389 176,228 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (5,274 ) (55,692 ) Gain on sale of assets, net (17,473 ) (5,670 ) 18,215,493 16,291,031 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (89,109 ) (89,880 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (7,534 ) 35,878 Net loss from continuing operations (81,575 ) (125,758 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 9,161 (1,695 ) Net loss $ (72,414 ) $ (127,453 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Numerator for loss per share: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (81,575 ) $ (125,758 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 9,161 (1,695 ) Loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (72,414 ) $ (127,453 ) Denominator: Basic and diluted weighted average shares 53,600 53,159 Basic and diluted loss per share Continuing operations $ (1.52 ) $ (2.37 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.17 $ (0.03 ) Net basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.35 ) $ (2.40 )

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended

November 30, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,324 $ 51,485 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (801 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 4,324 $ 52,286 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 83,336 82,007 Lease termination and impairment charges 7,453 166 LIFO credit (9,487 ) (7,440 ) Gain on sale of assets, net (16,305 ) (1,371 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,867 3,506 Gain on debt retirements, net - (55,692 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 128,777 252,767 Inventories (24,005 ) 19,333 Accounts payable (488 ) 47,378 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (6,826 ) (12,179 ) Other assets (4,248 ) 1,959 Other liabilities 57,351 40,993 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 222,749 423,713 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (64,304 ) (45,075 ) Intangible assets acquired (6,131 ) (17,727 ) Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 3,176 51,548 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 80,551 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 13,292 (11,254 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net payments to revolver (309,000 ) (115,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,194 ) (101,251 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts 32,374 (66,461 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (64 ) (587 ) Financing fees paid for early debt redemption - (518 ) Deferred financing costs paid (74 ) - Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (277,958 ) (283,817 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations - (4,876 ) Investing activities of discontinued operations - 23,551 Net cash provided by discontinued operations - 18,675 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (41,917 ) 147,317 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 92,730 142,181 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 50,813 $ 289,498

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 30, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (72,414 ) $ (127,453 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 9,161 (1,695 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (81,575 ) $ (125,758 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 249,556 248,977 Lease termination and impairment charges 22,734 2,115 Intangible asset impairment charges 29,852 - LIFO (credit) charge (30,303 ) 7,553 Gain on sale of assets, net (17,473 ) (5,670 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8,677 13,598 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (5,274 ) (55,692 ) Changes in deferred taxes - 26,979 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (507,778 ) 99,498 Inventories (19,532 ) (92,657 ) Accounts payable 1,460 (38,245 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (25,319 ) 22,803 Other assets 75,265 (42,715 ) Other liabilities 45,867 32,889 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (253,843 ) 93,675 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for property, plant and equipment (127,389 ) (129,135 ) Intangible assets acquired (28,703 ) (33,435 ) Proceeds from insured loss 12,500 - Proceeds from dispositions of assets and investments 9,086 55,971 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 89,012 - Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (45,494 ) (106,599 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 849,918 - Net proceeds from revolver 341,000 260,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (1,057,376 ) (104,702 ) Change in zero balance cash accounts 5,545 (11,749 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,165 ) (1,573 ) Financing fees paid for early debt redemption (2,399 ) (518 ) Deferred financing costs paid (14,674 ) (315 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 119,849 141,143 Cash flows from discontinued operations: Operating activities of discontinued operations (82,189 ) (7,148 ) Investing activities of discontinued operations 94,310 24,074 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 12,121 16,926 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (167,367 ) 145,145 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 218,180 144,353 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 50,813 $ 289,498

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues from continuing operations (a) $ 4,109,592 $ 3,909,946 Cost of revenues from continuing operations (a) 3,029,884 2,839,094 Gross profit from continuing operations 1,079,708 1,070,852 LIFO credit from continuing operations (9,487 ) (7,440 ) FIFO gross profit from continuing operations 1,070,221 1,063,412 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit from continuing operations 1,072,547 1,065,523 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.27 % 27.39 % LIFO credit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations -0.23 % -0.19 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.04 % 27.20 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.10 % 27.25 % Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 1,067,027 1,044,236 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 983,990 956,944 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 25.96 % 26.71 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 23.94 % 24.47 % Cash interest expense 47,500 54,068 Non-cash interest expense 3,335 3,788 Total interest expense 50,835 57,856 Interest expense - continuing operations 50,835 57,856 Interest expense - discontinued operations - - Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 88,557 108,579 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 2.15 % 2.78 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 2,084,402 $ 1,613,109 Cost of revenues (a) 1,961,011 1,494,986 Gross profit 123,391 118,123 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 5.92 % 7.32 % Adjusted EBITDA 48,848 49,511 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.34 % 3.07 %

(a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $76,956 and $60,757 of inter-segment activity for the thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Retail Pharmacy Segment Revenues from continuing operations (a) $ 12,250,775 $ 11,622,858 Cost of revenues from continuing operations (a) 9,027,618 8,489,067 Gross profit from continuing operations 3,223,157 3,133,791 LIFO (credit) charge from continuing operations (30,303 ) 7,553 FIFO gross profit from continuing operations 3,192,854 3,141,344 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit from continuing operations 3,227,196 3,151,043 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.31 % 26.96 % LIFO (credit) charge as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations -0.25 % 0.06 % FIFO gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.06 % 27.03 % Adjusted EBITDA gross profit as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.34 % 27.11 % Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 3,206,078 3,160,379 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations 2,953,317 2,865,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 26.17 % 27.19 % Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 24.11 % 24.66 % Cash interest expense 141,635 164,982 Non-cash interest expense 9,754 11,246 Total interest expense 151,389 176,228 Interest expense - continuing operations 151,389 176,228 Interest expense - discontinued operations - - Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 273,879 285,260 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues - continuing operations 2.24 % 2.45 % Pharmacy Services Segment Revenues (a) $ 6,100,026 $ 4,758,470 Cost of revenues (a) 5,761,420 4,432,124 Gross profit 338,606 326,346 Gross profit as a percentage of revenues 5.55 % 6.86 % Adjusted EBITDA 122,521 117,367 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 2.01 % 2.47 %

(a) - Revenues and cost of revenues include $224,417 and $180,177 of inter-segment activity for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively, that is eliminated in consolidation.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA: Net income - continuing operations $ 4,324 $ 52,286 Adjustments: Interest expense 50,835 57,856 Income tax expense 437 876 Depreciation and amortization 83,336 82,007 LIFO credit (9,487 ) (7,440 ) Lease termination and impairment charges 7,453 166 Gain on debt retirements, net - (55,692 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,136 - Stock-based compensation expense 2,867 3,506 Restructuring-related costs 12,175 25,275 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 704 93 Gain on sale of assets, net (16,305 ) (1,371 ) Other (70 ) 528 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 137,405 $ 158,090 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 2.25 % 2.89 %

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss - continuing operations $ (81,575 ) $ (125,758 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 151,389 176,228 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,534 ) 35,878 Depreciation and amortization 249,556 248,977 LIFO (credit) charge (30,303 ) 7,553 Lease termination and impairment charges 22,734 2,115 Intangible asset impairment charges 29,852 - Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (5,274 ) (55,692 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,136 3,599 Stock-based compensation expense 8,677 13,598 Restructuring-related costs 71,096 93,770 Inventory write-downs related to store closings 2,596 4,083 Gain on sale of assets, net (17,473 ) (5,670 ) Other 1,523 3,946 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 396,400 $ 402,627 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 2.19 % 2.49 %

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Net income from continuing operations $ 4,324 $ 52,286 Add back - Income tax expense 437 876 Income before income taxes - continuing operations 4,761 53,162 Adjustments: Amortization expense 21,236 24,920 LIFO credit (9,487 ) (7,440 ) Gain on debt retirements, net - (55,692 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,136 - Restructuring-related costs 12,175 25,275 Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations 29,821 40,225 Adjusted income tax expense (a) 8,243 11,090 Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 21,578 $ 29,135 Adjusted net income per diluted share - continuing operations: Numerator for adjusted net income per diluted share: Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 21,578 $ 29,135 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares 53,744 53,310 Outstanding options and restricted shares, net 335 274 Diluted weighted average shares 54,079 53,584 Net income from continuing operations per diluted share - continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.98 Adjusted net income per diluted share - continuing operations $ 0.40 $ 0.54

(a) The fiscal year 2021 and 2020 annual effective tax rates, calculated using a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of state NOL's, state credits and valuation allowance, was used for the thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Net loss from continuing operations $ (81,575 ) $ (125,758 ) Add back - Income tax (benefit) expense (7,534 ) 35,878 Loss before income taxes - continuing operations (89,109 ) (89,880 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 68,351 79,176 LIFO (credit) charge (30,303 ) 7,553 Intangible asset impairment charges 29,852 - Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (5,274 ) (55,692 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,136 3,599 Restructuring-related costs 71,096 93,770 Adjusted income before income taxes - continuing operations 45,749 38,526 Adjusted income tax expense (a) 12,645 10,622 Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 33,104 $ 27,904 Adjusted net income per diluted share - continuing operations: Numerator for adjusted net income per diluted share: Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 33,104 $ 27,904 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares 53,600 53,159 Outstanding options and restricted shares, net 754 775 Diluted weighted average shares 54,354 53,934 Net loss from continuing operations per diluted share - continuing operations $ (1.52 ) $ (2.37 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share - continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.52

(a) The fiscal year 2021 and 2020 annual effective tax rates, calculated using a federal rate plus a net state rate that excluded the impact of state NOL's, state credits and valuation allowance, was used for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 28, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively.

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirteen weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 4,109,592 $ 3,909,946 Gross Profit 1,079,708 1,070,852 Addback: LIFO credit (9,487 ) (7,440 ) Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 1,945 2,070 Other 381 41 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit - continuing operations $ 1,072,547 $ 1,065,523 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 26.10 % 27.25 % Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 4,109,592 $ 3,909,946 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,067,027 1,044,236 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 67,641 65,267 Stock-based compensation expense 2,429 2,976 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,136 - Restructuring-related costs 11,605 18,415 Other 226 634 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 983,990 $ 956,944 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 23.94 % 24.47 % Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 88,557 $ 108,579

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GROSS PROFIT AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES- RETAIL PHARMACY SEGMENT (In thousands) (unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 28, 2020 Thirty-nine weeks ended

November 30, 2019 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA gross profit: Revenues $ 12,250,775 $ 11,622,858 Gross Profit 3,223,157 3,133,791 Addback: LIFO (credit) charge (30,303 ) 7,553 Depreciation and amortization (cost of goods sold portion only) 6,775 6,538 Restructuring-related costs - SKU optimization charges 25,763 - Other 1,804 3,161 Adjusted EBITDA gross profit - continuing operations $ 3,227,196 $ 3,151,043 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 26.34 % 27.11 % Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses: Revenues $ 12,250,775 $ 11,622,858 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,206,078 3,160,379 Less: Depreciation and amortization (SG&A portion only) 199,434 195,281 Stock-based compensation expense 7,785 12,673 Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,136 2,828 Restructuring-related costs 41,992 78,851 Other 2,414 4,963 Adjusted EBITDA selling, general and administrative expenses - continuing operations $ 2,953,317 $ 2,865,783 Percent of revenues - continuing operations 24.11 % 24.66 % Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations $ 273,879 $ 285,260

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 27, 2021 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Total Revenues $ 23,900,000 $ 24,200,000 PBM Revenues $ 7,850,000 $ 7,950,000 Same store sales 3.50 % 4.50 % Gross Capital Expenditures $ 325,000 $ 325,000 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (113,800 ) $ (88,800 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 202,000 202,000 Income tax benefit (12,000 ) (7,000 ) Depreciation and amortization 332,000 332,000 LIFO credit (39,000 ) (39,000 ) Lease termination and impairment charges 57,000 57,000 Intangible asset impairment charges 30,000 30,000 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (5,300 ) (5,300 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,200 1,200 Restructuring-related costs 80,000 80,000 Gain on sale of assets, net (60,100 ) (60,100 ) Other 18,000 18,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 490,000 $ 520,000

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 27, 2021 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Net loss $ (113,800 ) $ (88,800 ) Add back - income tax benefit (12,000 ) (7,000 ) Loss before income taxes (125,800 ) (95,800 ) Adjustments: Amortization expense 92,000 92,000 LIFO credit (39,000 ) (39,000 ) Intangible asset impairment charges 30,000 30,000 Gain on debt modifications and retirements, net (5,300 ) (5,300 ) Merger and Acquisition-related costs 1,200 1,200 Restructuring-related costs 80,000 80,000 Adjusted income before adjusted income taxes 33,100 63,100 Adjusted income tax expense 9,000 17,000 Adjusted net income $ 24,100 $ 46,100 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.85

RITE AID CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 27, 2021 (In thousands) (unaudited) Guidance Range Low High Adjusted EBITDA $ 490,000 $ 520,000 Cash interest expense (190,000 ) (190,000 ) Restructuring-related costs (80,000 ) (80,000 ) Closed store rent (25,000 ) (25,000 ) Working capital benefit 180,000 200,000 Cash flow from operations 375,000 425,000 Gross capital expenditures (325,000 ) (325,000 ) Free cash flow $ 50,000 $ 100,000

