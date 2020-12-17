 

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wholesome Sweeteners, North America’s #1 Organic Sweetener Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “Whole Earth Brands”) (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles by providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through a diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of WSO Investments, Inc. (“WSO Investments”), the holding company for Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated (“Wholesome”), the #1 organic sweetener brand in North America. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Whole Earth Brands’ and Wholesome’s Boards of Directors. The initial purchase price for the transaction is $180 million in cash. Management expects that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings following the closing. The transaction is expected to close during the Company’s first quarter 2021, contingent on completion of a customary review under antitrust laws, including the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005526/en/

Source: Company materials

Source: Company materials

Wholesome is the U.S. leader in organic, plant-based and fair-trade certified sweeteners, including sugar, honey, agave nectar, allulose and other liquid sweetener products. With a proven track record of sustainability, innovation and profitable growth, including several new product lines that have been launched in the past few years, Wholesome has been a leader in fair trade, non-GMO organics, staying on the cutting edge of eco-friendly agriculture since its founding in 2001. Wholesome holds a 76% share in the organic granulated sugar segment of the organic and natural channel and has achieved retail sales growth of approximately 52% over the 52-week period ending November 1, 20201.

“Consumers are demanding more dietary options that enable healthier lifestyles, and Whole Earth Brands’ business strategy is built on meeting those needs through our innovative product pipeline and global distribution network,” said Irwin D. Simon, Executive Chairman of Whole Earth Brands. “Sweets are a joyful experience in cultures around the world, and consumers are demanding more sweetener options that fit within their individual health and dietary needs so that they can continue to enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. Whole Earth Brands is delivering on that expectation by becoming the leader in plant-based and alternative sweeteners around the world, and we are looking forward to integrating Wholesome and growing the world-class brands within our Whole Earth Brands platform.”

Seite 1 von 6
Whole Earth Brands Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wholesome Sweeteners, North America’s #1 Organic Sweetener Brand Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “Whole Earth Brands”) (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles by providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through a diverse portfolio …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transcat, Inc. Expands Life Science Market Penetration with BioTek Services, Inc. Acquisition
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Revance Therapeutics to Relocate Global Headquarters to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual AgriFood Tech Innovation Summit