 

Andrew Thorn Appointed EVP, Head of Planning for Ogilvy Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), announced today that Andrew Thorn has joined the agency as EVP, Head of Planning. In this role, Andrew will be responsible for overseeing and managing Ogilvy Health’s planning, strategy, analytics, and experience teams.

With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare marketing, Andrew has spent the greater part of that time working across multiple disciplines, including planning, engagement, development, behavioral science, analytics, art, technology, and operations.

Ogilvy Health Global CEO, Kate Cronin, said, “We are realigning our internal structure to better serve and grow our client’s businesses with creativity and planning at the center. With Andrew joining us as Head of Planning he will have oversight of not only our planners, but our strategists, analysts, and experience experts, enabling us to seamlessly integrate these offerings to help better inform every effort we make on behalf of our clients.” Kate added, “Andrew is exactly the right person for this role—his wealth of experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead this cross-functional team.”

Andrew shared, “There has been tremendous change in the life sciences arena, even within the last few years. We’ve seen the rise of purpose-led marketing and, notably, the pandemic has hastened the digital consumption of information and services by patients and clinicians alike. Ogilvy is uniquely able to coalesce an evolved strategic offering that nimbly meets the needs of the rapidly changing health continuum. I'm excited to lead Planning and be part of the team that helps map the future of healthcare marketing.”

Andrew most recently tenured with W2O Group as managing director in strategy and prior to that held roles at FCB Trio, Vogel Farina, Saatchi and Saatchi Healthcare, and Harrison & Star. He has worked across multiple therapeutic categories, providing stewardship and/or helping to launch everything from blockbusters to niche products in rare disease.

About Ogilvy Health
Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) (www.wpp.com). For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on TwitterLinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

Contact:
Beth Paulino or
Kerianne Slattery
Ogilvy Health
973.352.1000 tel

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c165e74-f7e9-41b5 ....


WPP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Andrew Thorn Appointed EVP, Head of Planning for Ogilvy Health NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), announced today that Andrew Thorn has joined the agency as EVP, Head of Planning. In this role, Andrew will be responsible for overseeing and managing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Ackroo pays off SOFII debt
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Novo Nordisk to enter phase 3 development in Alzheimer’s disease with oral semaglutide
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...