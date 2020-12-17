 

KVH Partners with ioCurrents for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

Data analytics innovator ioCurrents will offer KVH Watch connectivity as part of their vessel maintenance and optimization services

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that ioCurrents, a leader in real-time, remote vessel analytics, has joined the KVH Watch Solution Partner program and will offer KVH Watch connectivity as part of its maritime services. The company is the creator of the MarineInsightTM platform, which uses machine-learning algorithms to support maritime maintenance and fuel optimization and has thus far relied on vessels’ existing communications systems for data transfer. KVH Watch’s dedicated connectivity will enable ioCurrents to use real-time data to provide customers with actionable insights and engage in real-time video troubleshooting sessions during the course of a sea voyage.

“The ioCurrents MarineInsight platform notifies key stakeholders, onboard and shoreside, when and where to focus with real-time, remote vessel analytics,” says Jon Best, head of partnerships for ioCurrents. “Together, ioCurrents and KVH will enable people to have better troubleshooting conversations when it matters most by offering an unprecedented, comprehensive ship-to-shore experience, providing key insights with unmatched speed and reliability.”

“The ioCurrents approach is a great example of a company using data and analysis to prevent component failures, increase fuel efficiency, minimize downtime, and improve overall vessel and fleet performance,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH. “We are extremely pleased that they have chosen our KVH Watch service as their connectivity solution and we look forward to being their partner as maritime IoT continues to grow throughout the industry.”

The adoption of digital processes to increase operating efficiencies has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a spotlight on the need for remote maintenance. However, often an IoT company is not in control of connectivity from the vessel and must rely on slow, intermittent communications or cellular communications at port. This circumstance prevents continuous real-time IoT data transfer and the ability to take action at sea. Affordable high-speed connectivity like KVH Watch enables shoreside monitoring of the assets onboard a ship with the ability to do video interventions to fix problems in real time. Further, this reduces maintenance costs and delays in port.

