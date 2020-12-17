 

Skylight Health to Provide a Discount Drug Card Program to its Expanding Subscription Offering for Uninsured Americans

  • There are over 40 million Americans who are either uninsured or underinsured1
  • Over 58 million Americans cannot afford prescription drugs2
  • Skylight will provide a discount drug card program to save up to 80% of the cost of generic drugs
  • This program will be a strong value driver for its low-cost fixed urgent care telemedicine offering
  • The total addressable market is $8 billion for its subscription service offering
  • The Company expects to commence this program in Q1 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with United Networks of America (“UNA”) to provide its subscription members access to a discounted drug card program. This service will establish a unique value proposition for Skylight to expand on its subscription base, while providing a much-needed benefit for un/under insured Americans.

Skylight Health operates, in addition to insurable services, a disruptive low-cost subscription offering to urgent care telemedicine services for patients across the US. The subscription, which costs $199/year or $24.99/month, offers patients who are un/under insured access to a Skylight Health provider at a fixed cost without the fear of additional fees or co-pays. The program designed to provide Americans access to healthcare, has been launched in a pilot phase within select US states. The Company expects that over 40 million Americans can benefit from this low-cost offering.

The discount drug program offered in partnership with UNA will provide a value-add to the subscription program. Members will receive a free drug discount card virtually using a QR code that they can use at over 72,000 participating pharmacies across the US. Members can save up to 80% off the cost of generic prescription drugs as well as discounts on brand name medication. The QR codes, which will be linked to the patient profile on the Company’s proprietary patient record system, provides safe and secure access on any device.

Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health, said, “While we are doing our part to ensure that healthcare becomes a basic human right in a market that has traditionally seen a major disparity in access to care, we recognize that access to care goes beyond just the patient and physician relationship. It is about how patients can access much needed medication, tests and other services. As we expand with UNA, we look forward to bringing more solutions to help our members access the care they need, no matter what their financial situation looks like. We are excited for the value this is going to bring our members nationally.”

