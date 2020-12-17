Nasdaq Welcomed 300 IPOs and 21 Exchange Transfers in 2020
Leading U.S. exchange by number of IPOs and proceeds raised for the second consecutive year
Largest year for IPOs on Nasdaq in the past decade by number of IPOs and proceeds raised
$278 billion in market value switched to Nasdaq in 2020
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in 2020 The Nasdaq Stock Market welcomed 300 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $77.86 billion. A total of 179 operating companies listed on Nasdaq in 2020, representing an 83 percent win rate in the U.S. market.* Nasdaq extended its leadership to 28 consecutive quarters. In addition to the successful year in IPOs, 21 companies switched their corporate listings from the NYSE to join Nasdaq, and four companies transferred 19 bonds from the NYSE.
At the end of 2020, companies that listed on Nasdaq with an IPO raised more than any other U.S. exchange, including Airbnb (raised $3.49 billion), Royalty Pharma, (raised $2.17 billion), Warner Music Group (raised $1.92 billion), Eastern Bankshares (raised $1.79 billion), Maravai Lifesciences (raised $1.62 billion), Reynolds Consumer Products (raised $1.22 billion), GoodRx (raised $1.14 billion), Wish (raised $1.10 billion), Li Auto (raised $1.09 billion), and Array Technologies (raised $1.04 billion). Nasdaq also welcomed 73% percent of U.S. business combinations, including DraftKings and Luminar Technologies.
“In a year where access to the capital markets was more crucial than ever, we are proud to be the U.S. exchange leader in IPO capital raised for the second consecutive year,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We’re committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions to access and navigate the capital markets at all phases of their lifecycle.”
In addition to the record year in U.S. IPOs, Nasdaq continued to support issuers through its efforts to revitalize the capital markets by advocating for key regulatory developments including:
- Amendments to SEC rules governing proxy solicitations to enhance the integrity of the proxy voting process by ensuring proper disclosure of potential conflicts of interest;
- Amendments to modernize the SEC shareholder proposal rule, which raised the bar for investors to submit proposals for a vote at companies’ annual meetings; and
- Encouraging the SEC to support transparency and withdraw its plan to increase the 13F reporting threshold to $3.5 billion.
