 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Canoo Holdings Ltd.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC, HCACW, HCACU) (“HCAC”) reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo”) and the related proposals to be voted upon at HCAC’s special meeting in lieu of the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the well-being of HCAC’s stockholders and partners, the Special Meeting will be held virtually at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/hennessycapiv/sm2020, on December 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in HCAC’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus, dated December 4, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

HCAC’s stockholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2020 (the “Record Date”) are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of HCAC owned by them at the Special Meeting. In connection with the Business Combination, HCAC filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC on December 4, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to HCAC’s stockholders of record as of the Record Date. If any of HCAC's stockholders have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm their proxy's status with their broker, or call HCAC’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, at (800) 662-5200 for help (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. As such, all stockholders of record as of the Record Date are encouraged to complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in street name, meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

Stockholders of record as of the Record Date can access the Special Meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/hennessycapiv/sm2020, where such stockholders will be able to listen and vote during the Special Meeting. Additionally, stockholders can listen only to the special meeting by dialing +1 877-770-3647 (toll-free) if within the U.S. or Canada, or +1 312-780-0854 (standard rates apply) if outside of the U.S. and Canada. The passcode for telephone access is 40049387#, but please note that stockholders cannot vote or ask questions if participating telephonically. Please note that you will only be able to access the Special Meeting by means of remote communication at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, on December 21, 2020.

