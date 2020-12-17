 

Neovasc Announces Publication of Peer-Reviewed Article in EuroIntervention

REDUCER I Study Shows Improvement in Chest Pain Symptoms

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NasdaqTSX: NVCN) announced today that EuroIntervention, the official journal of EuroPCR and the European Association of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (EAPCI), has published online a peer-reviewed study announcing the outcomes of patients undergoing Neovasc Reducer (“Reducer”) implantation in the Company’s REDUCER-I trial. The article, entitled “Coronary Sinus Narrowing for the Treatment of Refractory Angina A Multi-center Prospective Open-label Clinical Study (The REDUCER-I Study)”, is the latest of numerous publications supporting the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer. The trial examined the safety and efficacy of the coronary sinus (CS) Reducer in improving angina severity and quality of life in patients suffering from angina pectoris, refractory to medical and interventional therapies.

The ongoing REDUCER-I trial is the largest-to-date cohort of patients undergoing Reducer implantation for the treatment of refractory angina. Presented in the peer-reviewed article are the outcomes of the first 228 patients enrolled to this observational study with up to 2-year follow up. The study reported procedural success of 99%. Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) Angina Class, a measure of chest pain severity, improved following the procedure, together with other measured parameters of functional class and quality of life.

Prof. Maayan Konigstein, MD, Department of Cardiology, Tel-Aviv Medical Center, said, “Millions of people around the world suffer from the debilitating condition of refractory angina. The evidence from the REDUCER-I Study further supports the European Society of Cardiology Guidelines that state Reducer may be a safe and effective treatment option for patients suffering from refractory angina. These interim analyses provide further evidence supporting Reducer therapy for patients that are suffering and have no other treatment options.”

Patients included in the trial were experiencing chest pain, or angina, despite taking medications or having invasive procedures to treat their symptoms. Over half of the population had previously experienced a heart attack, 78% had previously undergone coronary artery bypass graft surgical procedures, and 70% had coronary stenting procedures in the past. Despite all of the previous efforts to control their symptoms, the patients still experienced chest pain.

