BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present corporate updates and plans for 2021 at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM Eastern Time.

“I am excited to share a preview of the transformative year ahead for the Company at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference,” said Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BTI. “In the first quarter, we are expecting to file our first New Drug Application with the FDA for BXCL501 and report topline data from the TRANQUILITY and RELEASE clinical studies. We believe these expected 2021 milestones will help us deliver the full potential and value of BXCL501 as a novel treatment for agitation across a wide range of neuropsychiatric disorders.”

A live webcast of the presentation and accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About BXCL501

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms. BTI believes that BXCL501 directly targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the Company has observed anti-agitation effects in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders. BXCL501 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and dementia. BXCL501 has been studied in two Phase 3 trials (SERENITY I and II) for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. Also, the product is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 trial (TRANQUILITY) for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia, and in a Phase 1b/2 study (RELEASE) for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms. The Company also plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized patients suffering from agitation associated with delirium within the next several months.