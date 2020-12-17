 

Whitestone REIT Ranks #1 with Strongest Property Foot Traffic Recovery in the US Publicly Traded Shopping Center Industry

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently announced by S&P Global Market Intelligence (S&P) in a December 7th article, Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) ranked first in year-over-year (“YOY”) recovery in Black Friday foot traffic. The analysis by S&P, which sourced data from AirSage, reveals that the foot traffic in Whitestone centers has recovered to 80.4% of the previous year’s foot traffic levels as compared to the overall public shopping center industry average of a 48% recovery.(1)

This report supports an internal location intelligence analysis Whitestone recently performed using Placer.ai software on its own properties in a YOY comparison for the month of November in which the median recovery in foot traffic was 81% for the entire portfolio from the prior year. This analysis further supports Whitestone’s recently reported 92.4% shopping center sector leading COVID cash rental collections for the month of November.

Breaking Whitestone’s proprietary findings down further shows:

  • an 87% recovery in its grocery-anchored properties, which accounts for 51% of the annualized base rent (“ABR”) of our portfolio:
  • an 83% recovery in properties populated with non-grocery tenants who service the daily needs and necessities of residential neighborhoods, which accounts for 37% of the ABR of our portfolio; and
  • a 48% recovery in properties with higher daytime populations in office-centric surroundings, which accounts for only 12% of the ABR of our portfolio.

As part of its business model, Whitestone uses cutting edge technologies for location intelligence to better understand who its consumers are, where they are going, what they like, and where they spend their time and money. The artificial intelligence built into this data science platform tracks foot patterns and gives Whitestone property management and asset acquisition projections, predicts outcomes for its properties, and helps support its entrepreneurial tenants’ businesses and its communities as a whole. Whitestone has used technologies like Esri ArcGIS Online, or "the Science of Where", as well as other proprietary technologies since its inception.

Through analysis of this data and its applied use of psychographics, Whitestone’s premier locations, optimal tenant mix, and community centered properties are among the “stickiest” in the country. The loyalty and multiple visits per week by its affluent shoppers are turning heads in retail, helping Whitestone win tenants away from the operators of enclosed malls and other shopping center operators, as well as help in the retention of existing clients.

