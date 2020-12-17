 

Otonomy Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of OTO-413 in Patients with Hearing Loss

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 13:00  |  37   |   |   
  • OTO-413 demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo based on multiple speech-in-noise hearing tests
  • A single intratympanic injection of OTO-413 was well-tolerated
  • Otonomy intends to continue clinical development of OTO-413
  • Management will review results during a conference call today at 8 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-413 in subjects with speech-in-noise hearing difficulty. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that a single intratympanic injection of OTO-413, a sustained exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), was well-tolerated across all dose cohorts. Furthermore, there was demonstration of therapeutic activity of OTO-413 versus placebo across multiple clinically-validated speech-in-noise hearing tests at consecutive time points (Days 57 and 85). Based on these results, the company plans to continue development of OTO-413 for the treatment of hearing loss.

Assessment of OTO-413 Therapeutic Activity

All subjects enrolled in this trial self-reported hearing difficulty in a noisy environment that was confirmed by speech-in-noise (SIN) testing. Subjects could also have up to moderately-severe hearing loss by standard testing in a quiet background. Multiple clinically-validated SIN hearing tests including Digits-in-Noise (DIN), Words-in-Noise (WIN), and American English Matrix test were administered at baseline and following treatment at Day 15, 29, 57, and 85. The assessment of therapeutic activity is based on demonstration of a clinically meaningful improvement from baseline according to the thresholds utilized for each of the SIN tests. The top-line results below include the 9 subjects from the OTO-413 high dose (0.3 mg) cohort with test results on both Day 57 and Day 85 and 8 placebo subjects pooled from the last 3 dose cohorts.

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Otonomy Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of OTO-413 in Patients with Hearing Loss OTO-413 demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo based on multiple speech-in-noise hearing testsA single intratympanic injection of OTO-413 was well-tolerated Otonomy intends to continue clinical development of OTO-413 Management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Ackroo pays off SOFII debt
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Novo Nordisk to enter phase 3 development in Alzheimer’s disease with oral semaglutide
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Otonomy Provides Update on OTIVIDEX and OTO-313 Programs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.12.20
21
NEUBEWERTUNG - after hour news