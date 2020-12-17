Otonomy Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of OTO-413 in Patients with Hearing Loss

OTO-413 demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo based on multiple speech-in-noise hearing tests



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-413 in subjects with speech-in-noise hearing difficulty. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that a single intratympanic injection of OTO-413, a sustained exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), was well-tolerated across all dose cohorts. Furthermore, there was demonstration of therapeutic activity of OTO-413 versus placebo across multiple clinically-validated speech-in-noise hearing tests at consecutive time points (Days 57 and 85). Based on these results, the company plans to continue development of OTO-413 for the treatment of hearing loss.

Assessment of OTO-413 Therapeutic Activity

All subjects enrolled in this trial self-reported hearing difficulty in a noisy environment that was confirmed by speech-in-noise (SIN) testing. Subjects could also have up to moderately-severe hearing loss by standard testing in a quiet background. Multiple clinically-validated SIN hearing tests including Digits-in-Noise (DIN), Words-in-Noise (WIN), and American English Matrix test were administered at baseline and following treatment at Day 15, 29, 57, and 85. The assessment of therapeutic activity is based on demonstration of a clinically meaningful improvement from baseline according to the thresholds utilized for each of the SIN tests. The top-line results below include the 9 subjects from the OTO-413 high dose (0.3 mg) cohort with test results on both Day 57 and Day 85 and 8 placebo subjects pooled from the last 3 dose cohorts.