NextCure Provides Updates on NC318 Clinical Program

BELTSVILLE, Md., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today provided an update on the clinical trial program for NC318, its first-in-class immunomedicine against Siglec15 (S15), a novel immunomodulatory target.



“As we continue to review and analyze the available clinical and laboratory data on the NC318 program, including recently generated biomarker data, we are working to modify the clinical program to enable us to select S15-positive patients for enrollment in ongoing and future trials,” said Michael Richman, NextCure’s president and chief executive officer. “We remain encouraged regarding the potential of NC318 as a novel oncology treatment, given the evidence of clinical activity seen to date and recent biomarker data that continue to indicate NC318’s ability to modulate immune activity. We anticipate providing additional detail in early 2021 on the next steps for the program after a new chief medical officer is on board and has had sufficient time to review the program.”