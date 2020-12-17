Progressive Care, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting

1. To approve an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect, on or before June 30, 2021 a reverse split of Progressive Care’s issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of between 1-for-20 to 1-for-300 if and when and at such ratio as may be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors (“Proposal 1”);

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On December 14, 2020, Progressive Care, Inc. (the “Company”) held a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). The record date for stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting was October 23, 2020. At the close of business on that date, the Company had 470,272,862 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 (“Common Stock”) outstanding and 51 shares of Series A Super-Voting preferred stock (“Preferred Stock”) outstanding, and entitled to be voted at the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, the following four proposals were submitted to the Company’s stockholders:

2. To approve an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to opt-out of Section 203 of the Delaware Corporate Law (“Proposal 2”);

3. To approve the Progressive Care, Inc. Stock Incentive Plan (“Proposal 3”); and

4. To approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of the foregoing proposals (“Proposal 4”).

The final voting results were as follows:

Proposal 1

The Company’s stockholders approved Proposal 1. 276,367,898 shares of Common Stock and 51 shares of Preferred Stock voted in favor of approval of the resolution, 132,571,442 shares of Common Stock and 0 shares of Preferred Stock voted against approval of the resolution and 2,844,785 shares of Common Stock and 0 shares of Preferred Stock abstained from voting for the approval of the resolution.

Proposal 2

The Company’s stockholders did not approve Proposal 2. 216,021,235 shares of Common Stock and 51 shares of Preferred Stock voted in favor of approval of the resolution of Proposal 2, 62,258,534 shares of Common Stock and 0 shares of Preferred Stock have voted against approval of the resolution and 12,506,150 shares of Common Stock and 0 shares of Preferred Stock have abstained from voting for the approval of the resolution.