 

Aberdeen International Looks to Expand Into Hydrogen Renewable Energy

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) is pleased to announce its intention to augment its investment strategy with a larger focus on renewable energies, particularly the hydrogen sector.

The Company believes that the hydrogen sector is on the verge of a breakthrough due to the clean tech revolution and its economic advantages over incumbent fueling technologies. Hydrogen’s high energy to mass ratio makes it particularly suitable for heavy-duty, long-distance road freight, maritime and aviation applications. Industry analysts forecast demand for hydrogen to grow to 575 million tonnes per year by 2050 in a market worth more than US$1 trillion.

  1. Hydrogen powered vehicles have major advantages over battery electric, gas, and diesel vehicles (driving range, fueling time and cost per mile).
  2. Billions of dollars’ worth of hydrogen long haul trucks and cars are expected on the market in next 2-4 years from incumbents and upstarts in the next 36 months.
  3. Over 20 countries, collectively representing around 70% of global GDP, are proposing hydrogen strategies or roadmaps as key elements of their decarbonizations plans.

Established vehicle manufacturers (Toyota, Hyundai, Daimler and Volvo) have announced that they are ramping up their delivery schedules of hydrogen powered cars and long-haul trucks and many other applications in the industrial and energy markets are growing at a substantial rate.

In order to strengthen our capabilities in the hydrogen space, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Schuermann and Mr. Halady Prabhu as strategic advisors.

Martin Schuermann has been a serial entrepreneur throughout different industries and has been involved in the clean energy sector since 2009, becoming the CEO of Vision Motor Corp and Vision Industries where they were focused on developing zero emission transportation solutions, using hydrogen as the dominant energy storage medium. 

Mr. Prabhu has more than a decade of experience in the renewable energy industry having worked with EDF Énergies Nouvelles Canada (EDF EN), one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world and other leading solar PV developers globally. Mr. Prabhu is involved in transactions in the renewable energy and clean tech sector and is constantly identifying new opportunities in the energy storage and hydrogen economy sector. He is actively involved in identifying new technologies and opportunities in the fast-growing hydrogen sector in both the mobility and industrial verticals. Mr. Prabhu has an extensive network of companies and individuals playing key roles in the hydrogen economy from which the company will leverage to gain exposure to this rapidly growing sector.

