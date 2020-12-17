 

BurgerFi Goes Public Following Completion of Business Combination with OPES Acquisition Corp.

globenewswire
17.12.2020, 13:00   

-The Better Burger Brand Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under “BFI” Ticker-

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPES Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES, OPESW) (“OPES” or the “Company”) and BurgerFi International, LLC (BurgerFi), one of the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts, have completed their previously announced business combination. As a result of the business combination, OPES changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. and its common stock will commence trading this morning on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BFI” and the warrants will trade under the ticker symbol “BFIIW.”

“We believe that combining OPES with BurgerFi will expand the better burger brand’s growth nationally and internationally to reach new heights and create significant stockholder value,” stated Ophir Sternberg, newly appointed Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “As I step into my new role, there will be an important focus on taking advantage of the current real estate market to seek growth opportunities, as there is an abundance of prime retail locations with leases on very favorable terms. We will also continue our industry-leading technology development, enhancing user experience and increasing sales through our various online ordering channels.”

Established almost a decade ago, BurgerFi has nearly 125 restaurants domestically and internationally, with plans to continue expanding. The concept was chef-founded and is renowned for delivering an exceptional, all-natural premium burger experience in contemporary and sustainably designed restaurants. BurgerFi uses 100% all-natural American Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. The brand’s diverse menu offerings have broad appeal and emphasize the use of high quality, responsibly sourced ingredients in each recipe. In addition to Angus and Wagyu beef burgers and hot dogs, guest favorites include the award-winning VegeFi burger, all-natural cage-free “Fi’ed” chicken sandwiches and tenders, and fresh-cut fries made with just potatoes and salt. BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500.

