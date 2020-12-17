Olema Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” NASDAQ: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available.