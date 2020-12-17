 

Baudax Bio Announces $12 Million Offering Priced at a Premium to Market

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, (“Baudax Bio” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 10,300,430 shares of common stock (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,300,430 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.165 per share (or $1.155 per prefunded warrant) and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.18 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to Baudax Bio from the offering are expected to be approximately $12 million. In addition, in the event the warrants are exercised in full for cash, Baudax Bio expects to receive approximately $12.15 million in additional gross proceeds. However, there is no assurance that all or any portion of the warrants will be exercised prior to their expiration. Baudax Bio currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the commercialization of ANJESO, pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by Baudax Bio pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-243488) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 10, 2020 and declared effective on October 2, 2020. The offering of the securities described herein will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC.  Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or email at placements@hcwco.com.

