Avenue Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update for IV Tramadol

Avenue had requested this Type A meeting to address a Complete Response Letter (CRL) it received from the FDA regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for IV tramadol. Avenue intends to resubmit the NDA in February 2021, barring any Covid-19 related or other setbacks. The NDA resubmission will incorporate revised language relating to the proposed product label and a report relating to terminal sterilization validation.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (Avenue), a company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the U.S. market, today provided a regulatory update following receipt of the official meeting minutes from a November 2020 Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to a path forward for IV tramadol.

