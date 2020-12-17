 

Avenue Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update for IV Tramadol

Company Anticipates NDA Resubmission in February 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) (Avenue), a company focused on the development of intravenous (IV) tramadol for the U.S. market, today provided a regulatory update following receipt of the official meeting minutes from a November 2020 Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relating to a path forward for IV tramadol.

Avenue had requested this Type A meeting to address a Complete Response Letter (CRL) it received from the FDA regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for IV tramadol. Avenue intends to resubmit the NDA in February 2021, barring any Covid-19 related or other setbacks. The NDA resubmission will incorporate revised language relating to the proposed product label and a report relating to terminal sterilization validation.

About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Fortress) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage pharmaceutical products and product candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Cipla Limited), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

