 

Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential break-through COVID-19 immunisation

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Care (https://open.care) have announced the progress of their early-stage development of their potential COVID-19 Immunisation, ImmubioCV, based on Nanobiologics, a new approach centered on nanoparticles, water coherent domains and ultra dilutions that allows for the preparation of potentially safe, effective and readily scalable immunisations using a novel patent pending process.

Wesley Cooke, Founder and CEO of Open Care

Open Care, the biotech company behind Immubio, an immunisation development and delivery platform designed to produce immunisations that are highly effective at modulating the immune response, has taken a multidisciplinary approach to disease prevention. With their formulation design complete, the company is now preparing for pre-clinical studies ahead of clinical trials. 

Immubio has the potential to deliver oral liquid immunisations that are inherently safe, adaptable to strain mutation, can be stored and distributed at room temperature and rapidly scaled to billions of doses at a significantly lowered cost to traditional vaccines. 

The company has revealed a breakthrough in nanoparticle science - the Immubio platform that combines ultra-diluted, patent pending antigen called Nantigen and Moleculebase, a framework for specific molecule selection to safely prime targeted mechanisms. The Immubio platform development offers potential in positive physiological outcomes to target and prevent infectious diseases.

Wesley Cooke, Open Care's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has described the  Immubio platform and Nanobiologics as an "incredibly exciting field of nanoparticle science that could rewrite how we approach and protect the world from infectious diseases like SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus."

Pending completion of trials and approval by regulatory authorities, ImmubioCV could supply billions of doses by late 2021 given its composition and use of nanoparticles which could provide a much-needed solution to the current accessibility and affordability crisis.

Mr Cooke added: "This is a completely novel approach to immunity that holds great promise for the billions of people globally currently disadvantaged because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What we are dealing with now is an issue regarding affordability and equitable access for the world's poorest." 

