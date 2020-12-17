BWXT Names Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson to Board of Directors

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that retired Adm. John M. Richardson has been appointed to its board of directors.

Adm. Richardson served as the Chief of Naval Operations for the U.S. Navy from 2015 to 2019 and as Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from 2012 to 2015. As Chief of Naval Operations, he was responsible for the management of a $160 billion budget covering 600,000 sailors and civilians, more than 70 installations, 290 warships and more than 2,000 aircraft worldwide.

During his 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy, Adm. Richardson gained valuable operational and national security experience, including responsibility for ensuring the safe, reliable and long-lived operation of naval nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy’s fleet. He also served on four nuclear submarines, including commanding the submarine USS Honolulu.