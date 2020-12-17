AlloVir Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T Cell Therapy Targeting Four Devastating Respiratory Viruses

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALVR106, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T cell therapy (VST) designed to target infections and diseases caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). The IND enables AlloVir to initiate a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept clinical study in allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) patients with respiratory infections caused by RSV, influenza, PIV or hMPV.

“Respiratory viruses are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in HSCT patients, and based on evidence from our preclinical studies, we believe ALVR106 could transform the treatment and prevention of respiratory infections and substantially reduce the associated morbidity and mortality of these infections in the future,” said Ercem Atillasoy, M.D., Chief Regulatory and Safety Officer of AlloVir. “The clearance of the IND for ALVR106 advances our third program into clinical trials further exploring the power of our proprietary virus-specific T cell therapy platform.”

Respiratory tract infections due to RSV, influenza, PIV, and hMPV are a major public health concern and are detected in up to 40 percent of allogeneic HSCT patients. These viral infections can progress from upper respiratory tract infections to more serious lower respiratory tract infections, which are associated with mortality rates of 20-45 percent in HSCT patients.

As previously disclosed, this proof-of-concept clinical trial will initiate in 2021 as the company is assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the incidence, diagnosis, and treatment of the respiratory viral infections which ALVR106 targets.

About ALVR106

ALVR106 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific VST investigational therapy designed to target infections and diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). In vitro data demonstrate that ALVR106 has antiviral activity against each of the targeted viruses with minimal or no activity against non-virus-infected cells. This preclinical data supports the potential for antiviral benefit and safety of ALVR106 when administered to patients.