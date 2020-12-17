 

AlloVir Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T Cell Therapy Targeting Four Devastating Respiratory Viruses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 13:30  |  60   |   |   

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALVR106, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T cell therapy (VST) designed to target infections and diseases caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). The IND enables AlloVir to initiate a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept clinical study in allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) patients with respiratory infections caused by RSV, influenza, PIV or hMPV.

“Respiratory viruses are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in HSCT patients, and based on evidence from our preclinical studies, we believe ALVR106 could transform the treatment and prevention of respiratory infections and substantially reduce the associated morbidity and mortality of these infections in the future,” said Ercem Atillasoy, M.D., Chief Regulatory and Safety Officer of AlloVir. “The clearance of the IND for ALVR106 advances our third program into clinical trials further exploring the power of our proprietary virus-specific T cell therapy platform.”

Respiratory tract infections due to RSV, influenza, PIV, and hMPV are a major public health concern and are detected in up to 40 percent of allogeneic HSCT patients. These viral infections can progress from upper respiratory tract infections to more serious lower respiratory tract infections, which are associated with mortality rates of 20-45 percent in HSCT patients.

As previously disclosed, this proof-of-concept clinical trial will initiate in 2021 as the company is assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the incidence, diagnosis, and treatment of the respiratory viral infections which ALVR106 targets.

About ALVR106

ALVR106 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific VST investigational therapy designed to target infections and diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). In vitro data demonstrate that ALVR106 has antiviral activity against each of the targeted viruses with minimal or no activity against non-virus-infected cells. This preclinical data supports the potential for antiviral benefit and safety of ALVR106 when administered to patients.

Seite 1 von 3


AlloVir Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlloVir Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Virus Specific T Cell Therapy Targeting Four Devastating Respiratory Viruses AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALVR106, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T cell …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Company Profile for AlloVir
07.12.20
Positive Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Data for Viralym-M and Burden of Disease Data Presented in Oral Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
05.12.20
Preclinical Data Demonstrate Anti-Viral Activity of AlloVir’s ALVR109, an Allogeneic, Off-the-Shelf SARS-CoV-2 Specific T Cell Therapy
24.11.20
AlloVir to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference