Aramark Nominates Bridgette Heller to Board of Directors

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today that Bridgette Heller has been nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on February 2, 2021.

A highly respected global business leader with 35 years of experience in food, health & wellness and consumer care, Heller most recently served as the President of Nutricia, the Specialized Nutrition Division of Danone.

During her tenure, Heller’s organization achieved industry-leading growth and profitability, while simultaneously championing diversity and inclusion. From 2010-2015, Heller served as Executive Vice President of Merck & Co. and President of Merck Consumer Care. Prior to joining Merck, she was President of Johnson & Johnson’s Global Baby Business Unit. Heller began her career at Kraft Foods, where she spent 17 years, ultimately serving as Executive Vice President and General Manager for the North American Coffee Portfolio.

“Bridgette is a prominent corporate leader with an extremely impressive track record of accelerating growth at several Fortune 100 Most Admired Companies,” said Steve Sadove, Aramark’s Chairman of the Board. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to have Bridgette join the Board as an additional independent director and leverage her extensive value-creating experiences as Aramark’s transformative actions across the business are realized.”

Heller is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission of advancing achievement and closing the achievement gap for underserved students in Florida. She holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Computer Science from Northwestern University, where she is a member of the school’s Advisory Board. Heller serves on the Board of Directors for public companies Novartis and DexCom. In August 2020, Heller was also appointed to the Board of Directors for Newman’s Own, the food and beverage company that was created by Paul Newman with a commitment to charitable contribution.