Privacy Governance Report from IAPP and FTI Consulting Finds Nearly Half of Organizations Have Increased Data Privacy Budgets and Priority

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) and the International Association of Privacy Professionals (“IAPP”) today announced the release of their joint Privacy Governance Report. The report, which is the IAPP’s sixth annual study into global privacy programs and trends, includes findings of an in-depth survey of more than 450 privacy professionals in the U.S. and Europe, examining the impact of COVID-19 and heightening regulation on privacy programs and the privacy profession in general.

Throughout most of 2020, privacy professionals were focused on wrestling with the complicated links between working during a global pandemic and the data protection and privacy risks that have emerged as a result. In parallel, legislative activity on the data privacy front was accelerated among state and federal authorities around the world, creating a confluence of challenges and concerns for privacy professionals to prioritize.

“Privacy will continue to be a big focus for businesses in 2021,” said Jake Frazier, a Senior Managing Director in the Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice within FTI Consulting’s Technology segment. “There’s strong potential for heightened enforcement activities and continued changes to privacy laws in the U.S. and worldwide. In parallel, companies will grapple with maintaining compliance and avoiding privacy control breakdowns amid the complex business challenges that have resulted from the pandemic. The IAPP survey sheds light on the tremendous pressure privacy professionals have been under this year, but it also reveals progress in terms of the ways organizations are now prioritizing and budgeting for important privacy programs.”

Pandemic Concerns Dominate

More than 40% of survey respondents said privacy has become more important within their organization due to COVID-19, while only 5% said it has become less important. Many privacy professionals have also seen their day-to-day responsibilities shift this year, with more than half saying that maintaining and advising on employee privacy has become a priority. Roughly half are also dedicating more time to assessing platforms that support the organization’s remote workforce.