 

Privacy Governance Report from IAPP and FTI Consulting Finds Nearly Half of Organizations Have Increased Data Privacy Budgets and Priority

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 13:30  |  62   |   |   

Study Offers Close Look at Global Privacy Program Leadership, Spending and Focus Areas as Organizations Brace for Another Turbulent Year and Intensifying Regulatory Oversight

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) and the International Association of Privacy Professionals (“IAPP”) today announced the release of their joint Privacy Governance Report. The report, which is the IAPP’s sixth annual study into global privacy programs and trends, includes findings of an in-depth survey of more than 450 privacy professionals in the U.S. and Europe, examining the impact of COVID-19 and heightening regulation on privacy programs and the privacy profession in general.

Throughout most of 2020, privacy professionals were focused on wrestling with the complicated links between working during a global pandemic and the data protection and privacy risks that have emerged as a result. In parallel, legislative activity on the data privacy front was accelerated among state and federal authorities around the world, creating a confluence of challenges and concerns for privacy professionals to prioritize.

“Privacy will continue to be a big focus for businesses in 2021,” said Jake Frazier, a Senior Managing Director in the Information Governance, Privacy & Security practice within FTI Consulting’s Technology segment. “There’s strong potential for heightened enforcement activities and continued changes to privacy laws in the U.S. and worldwide. In parallel, companies will grapple with maintaining compliance and avoiding privacy control breakdowns amid the complex business challenges that have resulted from the pandemic. The IAPP survey sheds light on the tremendous pressure privacy professionals have been under this year, but it also reveals progress in terms of the ways organizations are now prioritizing and budgeting for important privacy programs.”

Pandemic Concerns Dominate
More than 40% of survey respondents said privacy has become more important within their organization due to COVID-19, while only 5% said it has become less important. Many privacy professionals have also seen their day-to-day responsibilities shift this year, with more than half saying that maintaining and advising on employee privacy has become a priority. Roughly half are also dedicating more time to assessing platforms that support the organization’s remote workforce.

Seite 1 von 3
FTI Consulting Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Privacy Governance Report from IAPP and FTI Consulting Finds Nearly Half of Organizations Have Increased Data Privacy Budgets and Priority Study Offers Close Look at Global Privacy Program Leadership, Spending and Focus Areas as Organizations Brace for Another Turbulent Year and Intensifying Regulatory OversightWASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar
Nokia appoints Nishant Batra as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer and member of the Nokia Group ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
CFOs Taking More Prominent Strategic and Enterprise-Building Responsibilities Following Their Critical COVID-19 Work, New Survey Shows
10.12.20
FTI Consulting Bolsters Health Solutions Practice with Seven Senior Appointments
09.12.20
FTI Consulting Appoints Senior Managing Directors to Data & Analytics Practice in London and New York
04.12.20
FTI Consulting, Inc. Announces $200.0 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization
02.12.20
FTI Consulting’s Michael Eisenband Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy
23.11.20
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Recognized as Leading Firms at the 2020 Who’s Who Legal Awards
19.11.20
FTI Consulting Receives Procurement Success Award for New York City COVID-19 PPE Sourcing
18.11.20
FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Third Consecutive Year