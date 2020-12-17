Fresh Food Packaging Market worth $95.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (PE, PP, Paper, Aluminum, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box), Application (Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Fresh Food Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 79.8 billion in 2020 to USD 95.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Packaging plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage-proof and acts as an efficient marketing tool. The fresh food packaging market has been growing in tandem with the growth of the food packaging industry. The fresh food packaging market is segmented based on material, pack type, application, and region. The growth of fresh food packaging has been witnessed due to the growth in the meat products and vegetables application.

In terms of value, the polypropylene segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Fresh Food Packaging, by material, during the forecast period.

Polypropylene (PP) has a clear, glossy film with high strength and puncture resistance. This material is not affected by changes in humidity. It has moderate permeability to gases and odors and a higher barrier to water vapor. These properties enable the use of polypropylene in the production of a wide variety of food & beverage packaging solutions.

Converted roll stock to be the largest pack type of the Fresh Food Packaging.

Converted roll stock is widely used in the form of bags, pouches, and sachets, among others. Converted roll stock is made from raw materials, such as polyesters, adhesives, silicone, tapes, plastics, rubbers, liners, and metals, to create new products. The roll materials vary in size and weight as per the product requirement. Converted roll stock is the most common pack type used in fresh food packaging.