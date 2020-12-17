 

Fresh Food Packaging Market worth $95.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 13:30  |  74   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (PE, PP, Paper, Aluminum, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box), Application (Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Fresh Food Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 79.8 billion in 2020 to USD 95.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240678791  

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fresh Food Packaging Market"
173 – Tables
44 – Figures
184 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fresh-food-packaging-market-240678791.html  

Packaging plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage-proof and acts as an efficient marketing tool. The fresh food packaging market has been growing in tandem with the growth of the food packaging industry. The fresh food packaging market is segmented based on material, pack type, application, and region. The growth of fresh food packaging has been witnessed due to the growth in the meat products and vegetables application.

In terms of value, the polypropylene segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Fresh Food Packaging, by material, during the forecast period.

Polypropylene (PP) has a clear, glossy film with high strength and puncture resistance. This material is not affected by changes in humidity. It has moderate permeability to gases and odors and a higher barrier to water vapor. These properties enable the use of polypropylene in the production of a wide variety of food & beverage packaging solutions.

Converted roll stock to be the largest pack type of the Fresh Food Packaging.

Converted roll stock is widely used in the form of bags, pouches, and sachets, among others. Converted roll stock is made from raw materials, such as polyesters, adhesives, silicone, tapes, plastics, rubbers, liners, and metals, to create new products. The roll materials vary in size and weight as per the product requirement. Converted roll stock is the most common pack type used in fresh food packaging.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fresh Food Packaging Market worth $95.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (PE, PP, Paper, Aluminum, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box), …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments