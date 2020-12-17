 

Avicanna Expands Distribution Network in South America Through Commercial Partnerships in Ecuador and Commercial Export of Feminized Seeds to Uruguay

Partnership with Alliancepharma Technologies S.A., one of Ecuador’s largest pharmaceutical companies, will take advantage of the upcoming cannabis regulations to allow for the registration and distribution of several of Avicanna’s consumer and pharmaceutical products across Ecuador

Distribution agreement with Spenta S.A., an Ecuadorian cosmetic distributor, for the distribution of its derma-cosmetic product line branded as Pura EarthTM

Successful registration and export of CBD and CBG dominant feminized seeds to Uruguay from Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an importation and distribution agreement with Alliancepharma Technologies S.A. (“Alliancepharma”) for the distribution of Avicanna’s advanced and clinically supported medical and pharmaceutical formulations in Ecuador. Avicanna has also entered into an agreement with Spenta S.A. (“Spenta”), an Ecuadorian cosmetic distributor, for the distribution of its Pura Earth branded derma-cosmetic product line nationwide. As part of its commercial expansion plans, Avicanna has also completed an export of feminized seeds to Uruguay from its majority-owned cultivation subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH’) in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Avicanna’s exclusive agreement with Alliancepharma will take advantage of the upcoming Ecuadorian regulations of cannabis-based products and allow for the registration and commercialization of Avicanna’s advanced cannabinoid-based consumer and pharmaceutical products in the Ecuadorian market. The product offerings include Avicanna’s deep tissue topical formulations marketed as consumer products in addition to several pharmaceutical products that are intended to be registered as indication specific drugs and natural medicines. Alliancepharma, a part of the Naturex group and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Ecuador, is expected to leverage its in-house distributionand commercialization capabilities as well as its network of nation-wide pharmacies to bring Avicanna’s products to consumers all over the country upon the regulations in Ecuador coming into effect.

