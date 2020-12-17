 

REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) (“Clean Power” or the “Company” or "MOVE"). Clean Power is encouraged by and applauds Canada's Federal Government and Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, for the launch of the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada on December 16, 20201. Canada’s Hydrogen Strategy paves the way towards realizing Canada’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 as part of the global fight against climate change. Canada now joins a growing list of countries in recognizing the critical role of hydrogen in the transition of energy use to decarbonize segments of the economy, such as the fueling of vehicles, that have a disproportionately large impact on the emission of CO2.

As previously announced on October 28, 2020, the Company invested in PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, a company that is building out cost-effective hydrogen fueling infrastructure through its environmentally friendly intellectual property, product design for the modularized and lowest tier production cost of hydrogen. With Canada seeking to position itself as a global hydrogen leader by establishing a plan to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Company views this as a tremendous business opportunity for Canada's leading hydrogen and fuel cell technology and energy companies. In this regard and aligned with the Company’s investment policy to invest for purposes of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income, the Company will continue to actively seek investment opportunities in Canada’s hydrogen fueling sector. A copy of the Company’s investment policy may be viewed at: https://cleanpower.capital/investment-policy/

The CEO of Clean Power, Mr. Joel Dumaresq stated, “We are thrilled by the ambitious plans laid out in the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada. This strategy sets to make Canada a global leader in hydrogen by 2050, with up to 30% of Canada's energy to be hydrogen-based and a plan to build a national hydrogen fueling station network. While Clean Power’s current investment in the clean energy sector is based in the U.S., this new Canadian framework provides us with an exciting opportunity to identify new potential renewable energy investments in Canada.”

