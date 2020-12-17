 

Progenity Expands Availability of COVID-19 PCR Testing Services Across United States

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products in women’s health, today announced that it is expanding the availability of COVID-19 RT-PCR testing across the United States to support the rising demand for testing.

“Meeting the current need for COVID-19 testing requires support from every organization in a position to contribute to the national effort,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Progenity. “We are able to leverage our molecular testing experience initially to support our women’s health providers who need testing for patients and staff members, as well as offering our expanded COVID-19 testing services nationally.”

Progenity is now offering “gold-standard” RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 through the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory of its affiliate, Avero Diagnostics, in all states except New York. Testing is performed using the Thermo Fisher Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, under Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. All testing is provider directed. The current turnaround time for testing is 24-48 hours, with 97% of tests performed to date reported within 24 hours of receipt. For more information, please visit www.progenity.com/COVID19.

About Progenity
Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit www.progenity.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
IR@progenity.com
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
media@progenity.com
(619) 743-6294


