 

Kolab Project Launches 232 Series Limited Edition Live Terpene 510 Vape Cartridges

Kolab Project leads Auxly’s industry-leading vape portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2020 comes to a close, Kolab Project caps a year of sales growth and accolades with the introduction of a new product targeted to experienced cannabis connoisseurs looking for a natural-flavour experience – Kolab Project 232 Series live terpene 510 vape cartridges. Developed using a flash-freeze extraction method that preserves the natural terpene profile found in the cannabis plant, Kolab Project 232 Series offers a high-quality blend of terpene-rich extract and distillate, precision calibrated and delivered in Kolab Project’s premium vape hardware. Kolab Project is a cannabis brand owned and operated by Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX.V – XLY) (“Auxly”).

The launch of 232 Series tops a successful first full year of commercial operations for Kolab Project. Kolab Project vapes are the number-one selling brand in Auxly’s portfolio1, and Auxly secured the number-one share position in Canada for vape products this past November2, in both retail and online sales. According to the latest industry data, vapes are the top Cannabis 2.0 product with Canadians, accounting for two-thirds of the 2.0 category and approximately 16% of the overall cannabis market.

“One year ago, we unveiled Auxly’s 2.0 product offering, along with a commitment to launch new and innovative products in order to lead the 2.0 market,” said Hugo Alves, CEO, Auxly. “Achieving the number 1 position for vape sales in Canada in the month of November with an approximate 25% market share3 is a validation of our strategy and reflects our entire team’s dedication to innovating to meet evolving consumer demand.”

Kolab Project 232 series references the mid-range temperature of 232 degrees Celsius that causes terpenes and cannabinoids to boil without burning, thereby maximizing the flavour and natural expression of the true-to-strain experience. Kolab Project is launching 232 Series with an Ice Cream Cake strain limited edition. Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid that presents a unique aroma and flavour profile – a sweet, almost-vanilla like taste combined with a powerful diesel finish. With dominant terpene profiles of Limonene and Linalool, Ice Cream Cake live terpene cartridges provide 86+% potency and are offered in biodegradable packaging.

