 

ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a US$5,000,000 financing agreement with Tangiers Global, LLC (“Tangiers”) (“Equity Line” or “Facility”) pursuant to the terms of an Investment Agreement (the “Investment Agreement”), as well as a registration right agreement related thereto (“Registration Rights Agreement”).   The US$5,000,000 financing is in the form of an Equity Line of Credit over a maximum duration of 36 months (the “Term”).   Pursuant to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement, a Form F-1 Registration Statement will be filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to register the common shares that may be issued to Tangiers in connection with this Facility.   

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Investment Agreement, from time to time, the Company may, in its sole discretion, deliver a Put Notice to Tangiers which states the number of shares that the Company intends to sell to Tangiers on a closing date.   The maximum amount of Common Shares that the Company shall be entitled to put to Tangiers per any applicable Put Notice shall be an amount of shares up to or equal to two hundred percent (200%) of the average of the daily trading volume of the Common Stock for the ten (10) consecutive Trading Days immediately prior to the applicable Put Notice Date (the “Put Amount”) so long as such amount is at least US$5,000 and does not exceed US$250,000.   The purchase price of the common shares that we may sell to Tangiers will be 85% of the lowest VWAP of the Common Share during the five (5) consecutive Trading Days including and immediately following such Put Notice.   The closing and funding of a put by us shall occur between five and seven days following such put notice.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “This equity line facility provides the Company with a viable long-term platform to both grow its existing operations, develop other business activities under current consideration, and expansion into new areas as well as potential acquisitions. The Company is always mindful of the best interests of its shareholders and any utilization of this facility, including to capitalize on potential business opportunities.   We look forward to being able to finish out the rest of year strong, having our third consecutive profitable month and keeping the momentum going into 2021.”

