CloudMD to Acquire IDYA4, a North American Leader in Healthcare Data Integration and Cybersecurity

Innovative, health data integration and security technology solution leveraging various information sharing standards supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S Health and Human Services and currently in use by the various Government agencies at the Federal, State and Local level .



Will expedite CloudMD’s integration of healthcare solutions providing one, digitally connected, patient focused platform.

Solution will be CloudMD’s technology backbone for continued growth through implementing new technology applications, health-tech solutions and wearable devices.

Provides immediate pathways for North American expansion and cross-selling opportunities to already established client network.

Best in class cybersecurity features support U.S. and international security standards.

Immediately synergistic and accretive, expecting approximately US$ 4.1M revenue in calendar year 2020 with EBITDA margins of 36% with a strong revenue pipeline and growth opportunities.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet (the “Agreement”) to acquire IDYA4, a leading data integration and cybersecurity company based in the United States.

Focused on the health and wellness sector, IDYA4 has built a proprietary technology platform that provides improvements in data access, management, security and integration, as well as proactively providing protection against today’s ever-changing cyber threats. Built on over 20 years of experience, the IDYA4 team has been at the forefront of the development of information sharing and interoperability solutions across all 50 states for clients including, U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S Health and Human Services, and National Intelligence. Global legislations are evolving to ensure patients have access to their own healthcare data and are empowering them to take control of their healthcare journeys. IDYA4’s health data platform already leverages critical national and international technology standards and allows providers and patients access to sensitive and private health data in an efficient and intuitive manner with adherence to privacy and security regulations.