NexTech to Supply Augmented Reality Experiences and Live Streaming Video to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Global Mining Industry at CIM 2021 Convention + Expo

NexTech’s live streaming video and in-booth AR capabilities enable mining solution providers to showcase their technologies on a global stage

Canada has long been a dominant mining jurisdiction that will be augmented with NexTech’s enhanced experiences at this year’s CIM Convention + Expo

NexTech will create an exciting and engaging virtual environment for speakers, exhibitors, and delegates

VANCOUVER British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has chosen NexTech’s InfernoAR Experience platform to power its upcoming 2021 Virtual Convention + Expo , which will be hosted May 3-6, 2021. The unique features of a virtual conference provide CIM the opportunity to reach a broad audience without the obstacles of travel restrictions, borders, and the public health risk of large gatherings. The contract is valued at $200,000-$400,000.

Known for drawing international talent and expertise to its technical programming and hosting hundreds of engineering, c-suite and operational professionals within the Canadian mining community, CIM will utilize NexTech’s virtual experience platform to provide global access to educational materials on revolutionary advancements and best practices. Furthermore, this event will create a Global economic opportunity for the top service and solution providers who will now gain transparency and promotion on the global stage.

Angela Hamlyn, CIM Chief Executive Officer comments; “The attendee experiences at our annual CIM convention and expositions have been second to none through our focus on high quality content, valuable networking opportunities attracting leading industry speakers, and showcasing the latest advancements,” She continues; “NexTech’s platform enables us to create exciting experiences that bring our plenary and keynotes, technical program, site visits, product demonstrations and technical specs into 3D AR models to thousands of attendees’ phones, tablets or computers to help exhibitors showcase their solutions to global buyers while bringing educational materials to CEOs, CFOs, engineers, and operators who, prior to the pandemic, may not have had the opportunity to attend an in-person event.