 

PulteGroup’s Bob O’Shaughnessy named Chief Financial Officer of the Year by CFO Roundtable of Atlanta

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of America’s largest homebuilding companies, today announced Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as the recipient of the 2020 CFO of the Year Award presented by CFO Roundtable of Atlanta.

“Since joining us in 2011, Bob has been a valuable member of the executive team and I couldn’t be prouder of him for this well-deserved award,” said Ryan R. Marshall, PulteGroup’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “His continued leadership during such a difficult year has been instrumental to our ongoing success.”

“I am truly honored to be selected by my CFO colleagues from Atlanta-based companies as the recipient of the CFO of the Year Award,” said O’Shaughnessy. “While this may be an individual award, I accept on behalf of the entire team at PulteGroup for their tireless efforts and support during 2020.”

Established in 2004, the CFO Roundtable of Atlanta has more than 300 members and is the premier networking organization for Atlanta-based CFOs. The CFO of the Year Award has been bestowed since 2006 to the CFO who best demonstrates visible leadership while delivering sustainable results during the past year and across his/her career; who supports diversity and promotes and encourages talent development within the organization; and who is a good corporate citizen/benefactor to the community.

A graduate of Lehigh University with a B.S. degree in accounting, O'Shaughnessy joined PulteGroup in 2011 and is responsible for the corporate accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, audit, information technology and asset management functions, including the mortgage and title companies.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in 41 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PulteGroup’s Bob O’Shaughnessy named Chief Financial Officer of the Year by CFO Roundtable of Atlanta PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of America’s largest homebuilding companies, today announced Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as the recipient of the 2020 CFO of the Year Award presented by CFO Roundtable of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
The Detroit Free Press Names PulteGroup’s Michigan Division a 2020 Top Workplace
07.12.20
Del Webb Nocatee Named Best New Active Adult Community of 2020
03.12.20
PulteGroup Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 17% to $0.14 Per Share
18.11.20
PulteGroup Appoints J. Phillip Holloman to its Board of Directors