PulteGroup’s Bob O’Shaughnessy named Chief Financial Officer of the Year by CFO Roundtable of Atlanta

“Since joining us in 2011, Bob has been a valuable member of the executive team and I couldn’t be prouder of him for this well-deserved award,” said Ryan R. Marshall, PulteGroup’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “His continued leadership during such a difficult year has been instrumental to our ongoing success.”

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of America’s largest homebuilding companies, today announced Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as the recipient of the 2020 CFO of the Year Award presented by CFO Roundtable of Atlanta.

“I am truly honored to be selected by my CFO colleagues from Atlanta-based companies as the recipient of the CFO of the Year Award,” said O’Shaughnessy. “While this may be an individual award, I accept on behalf of the entire team at PulteGroup for their tireless efforts and support during 2020.”

Established in 2004, the CFO Roundtable of Atlanta has more than 300 members and is the premier networking organization for Atlanta-based CFOs. The CFO of the Year Award has been bestowed since 2006 to the CFO who best demonstrates visible leadership while delivering sustainable results during the past year and across his/her career; who supports diversity and promotes and encourages talent development within the organization; and who is a good corporate citizen/benefactor to the community.

A graduate of Lehigh University with a B.S. degree in accounting, O'Shaughnessy joined PulteGroup in 2011 and is responsible for the corporate accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, audit, information technology and asset management functions, including the mortgage and title companies.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in 41 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

