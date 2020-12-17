 

Citi Expands ETF Services with Support of First Actively Managed SPAC ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 13:59  |  42   |   |   

Citi has expanded its ETF Fund Services franchise with its support of the first actively managed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) ETF from Tuttle Tactical Management, the SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSE:SPCX) launched on December 16. Citi provides fund accounting and administration, custody, fund compliance support services, transfer agency and ETF services for the new fund.

“Citi’s holistic approach to ETF services and number one rank in SPAC underwriting in 2020 were deciding factors in our choice of Citi to support this launch,” said Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Tactical Management. “We are pleased to expand our strategic relationship with Citi as we grow our business.”

The SPAC and New Issue ETF gives individual investors exposure to an actively managed portfolio of holdings in the fast-growing SPAC asset class, in addition to holdings of traditional initial public offerings. SPCX offers investors a broad portfolio of SPACs within the liquid and tax-efficient wrapper of an ETF.

“We are very pleased to support Tuttle Tactical Management in the launch of this pioneering new fund,” said Dominic Crowe, Citi’s North America Head of Citi’s Custody and Fund Services. “Citi is committed to providing market leading ETF solutions for innovative asset managers like Tuttle, as we bring to bear Citi’s full capabilities across our Markets and Securities Services businesses.”

This new launch expands Citi’s existing relationship with Tuttle Tactical Management for whom it provides full ETF services for its Trend Aggregation family of ETFs.

With over $24.9 trillion1 of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients’ needs.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

_________________________________
1 As of Q3 2020

Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Expands ETF Services with Support of First Actively Managed SPAC ETF Citi has expanded its ETF Fund Services franchise with its support of the first actively managed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) ETF from Tuttle Tactical Management, the SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSE:SPCX) launched on December 16. Citi …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Citi Launches Citi Fleet Card in the UK and Europe
16.12.20
Citi Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Review
11.12.20
Aktien: Deutsche Bank will in China durchstarten
09.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Citigroup Inc. Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – C
05.12.20
Citi Private Bank veröffentlicht „Outlook 2021: The New Economic Cycle: Investing for a Post-COVID World“
04.12.20
Citi Private Bank Issues Outlook 2021: The New Economic Cycle: Investing for a Post-COVID World
04.12.20
Citi Appointed by Dimensional Fund Advisors to Provide Securities Services for New Family of Active ETFs
03.12.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. – C
03.12.20
America’s Mayors Sound the Alarm on Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic on their Cities, According to New Survey
02.12.20
Citi Named World’s Best Digital Bank 2020 by Global Finance Magazine