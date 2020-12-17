LexaGene to Place MiQLab Systems at Two Leading Specialty and Emergency Veterinary Care Hospitals

LexaGene will provide access to its point-of-care technology to both Veterinary Specialty Hospital (VSH) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as well as to Denver Animal Emergency (Denver) in Denver, North Carolina. Both practices will evaluate the MiQLab system and MiQLab Bacterial AMR Test in specialty and critical care settings using a range of sample types.

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( TSX-V: LXG ; OTCQB: LXXGF ) (the “ Company ”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it will place MiQLab systems into the busy clinical practices of two specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals as part of LexaGene’s Early Access Program.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder states, “We are very excited to be placing MiQLab systems at innovative veterinary hospitals like VSH and Denver. We expect these systems to demonstrate the advantage of having in-house automated rapid testing for pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers, which is expected to improve patient care and clinical outcomes. The feedback we receive from these industry leading practices will help us in our efforts to gain wide adoption in this market.”

MiQLab-generated data will be evaluated against traditional culture and sensitivity testing that typically takes 3-5 days for results. By contrast, MiQLab provides results fast enough to allow care providers to make knowledge-based decisions for timely patient care. This is particularly important for appropriately treating animals infected with multi-drug resistant pathogens.

Dr. Jorg Bucheler, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM), ECVIM and practice owner of VSH states, “I am very pleased that VSH will be able to evaluate LexaGene’s MiQLab system. We pride ourselves on using the very latest technology and techniques in specialty and critical care to deliver the highest level of service we can provide our patients. Having access to rapid PCR in-clinic testing will allow us to triage critical and complicated infections more effectively.”

Dr. Andrew Pierce, DVM, Owner and Medical Director of Denver adds, “We are looking forward to gaining access to LexaGene’s MiQLab system for testing in our emergency care practice. To have this type of technology available where rapid time-to-answer really matters is ground-breaking for our line of work.”

LexaGene expects to place systems for these evaluations shortly after the new year.

