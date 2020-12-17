Westinghouse Wins Environmental Contract With Vattenfall To Dismantle Ågesta Nuclear Plant

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a contract with Swedish utility Vattenfall to segment the nuclear reactor at its Ågesta Nuclear Plant near Stockholm, Sweden. Under the terms of the contract, Westinghouse will plan, design and manufacture the tools for segmentation, as well as perform the site work. This includes the underwater mechanical cutting of the reactor vessel and its internal components and packing the pieces in containers for Vattenfall to remove from site.

"At Westinghouse, safety in all aspects of the nuclear power lifecycle is paramount - including the safe and cost-effective decommissioning of plants and reactors," said David Durham, Westinghouse president, Plant Solutions Business Unit. "We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Vattenfall to ensure the safety of plant staff and the surrounding community during the decommissioning of the plant."