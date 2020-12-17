Jabil Posts Record First Quarter Results

“I’m thrilled with the strong start to the fiscal year,” said CEO Mark Mondello. “Our unique positioning as a critical and trusted supplier for so many of the world’s leading brands is allowing us to benefit from powerful end-market trends. As a result, our team delivered record quarterly results for revenue, core operating income and core EPS. Importantly, these impressive results show that our multi-year strategy to create a more optimized commercial portfolio is working,” he added.

Net revenue: $7.8 billion

Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) year-on-year revenue growth: 13 percent

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) year-on-year revenue decrease: 4 percent

U.S. GAAP operating income: $314.0 million

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share: $1.31

Core operating income (Non-GAAP): $364.9 million

Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP): $1.60

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook:

Net revenue

U.S. GAAP operating income

U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share

Core operating income (Non-GAAP) (1)

Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) (1)

Total company revenue $6.2 billion to $6.8 billion $173 million to $226 million $0.60 to $0.82 per diluted share $210 million to $260 million $0.83 to $1.03 per diluted share Increase 6 percent year-on-year

Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Outlook:

“Given our strong start to the year, combined with our improved forecast, we now expect FY21 revenue will be in the neighborhood of $27.5 billion, while core margin and core EPS will increase to 4.1% and $4.60, respectively,” added Mondello.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world’s leading brands rely on Jabil’s unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) November 30, 2020 (unaudited) August 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,107,573 $ 1,393,557 Accounts receivable, net 3,651,869 2,847,743 Contract assets 1,088,059 1,104,700 Inventories, net 3,271,842 3,131,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 727,849 657,102 Total current assets 9,847,192 9,134,885 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,792,091 3,665,312 Operating lease right-of-use asset 391,004 362,847 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 905,426 906,723 Deferred income taxes 165,264 165,407 Other assets 168,501 162,242 Total assets $ 15,269,478 $ 14,397,416 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of notes payable and long-term debt $ 50,195 $ 50,194 Accounts payable 6,431,567 5,687,038 Accrued expenses 3,061,092 3,211,528 Current operating lease liabilities 119,150 110,723 Total current liabilities 9,662,004 9,059,483 Notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments 2,679,005 2,678,288 Other liabilities 331,093 268,925 Non-current operating lease liabilities 324,379 302,035 Income tax liabilities 163,459 148,629 Deferred income taxes 115,587 114,657 Total liabilities 13,275,527 12,572,017 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 266 264 Additional paid-in capital 2,445,582 2,413,616 Retained earnings 2,228,729 2,040,922 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,346 ) (34,168 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,680,860 ) (2,609,250 ) Total Jabil Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,979,371 1,811,384 Noncontrolling interests 14,580 14,015 Total equity 1,993,951 1,825,399 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,269,478 $ 14,397,416

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Net revenue $ 7,832,529 $ 7,505,698 Cost of revenue 7,197,969 6,951,859 Gross profit 634,560 553,839 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 302,752 328,899 Research and development 8,118 10,770 Amortization of intangibles 11,455 16,140 Restructuring, severance and related charges (1,715 ) 45,251 Operating income 313,950 152,779 Interest and other, net 28,543 50,139 Income before income tax 285,407 102,640 Income tax expense 84,400 61,926 Net income 201,007 40,714 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 565 292 Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. $ 200,442 $ 40,422 Earnings per share attributable to the stockholders of Jabil Inc.: Basic $ 1.33 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 150,157 153,100 Diluted 152,918 156,462

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 201,007 $ 40,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 205,766 202,859 Restructuring and related charges (1,556 ) 18,347 Recognition of stock-based compensation expense and related charges 33,541 30,223 Deferred income taxes (1,869 ) (6,645 ) Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 2,426 10,413 Other, net 11,247 1,179 Change in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of net assets acquired: Accounts receivable (791,492 ) (863,210 ) Contract assets 27,971 (68,322 ) Inventories (134,723 ) (286,775 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (54,243 ) (31,413 ) Other assets (8,142 ) (8,162 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 575,527 981,736 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,460 20,944 Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (352,881 ) (230,393 ) Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment 110,792 23,209 Cash paid for business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash (18,417 ) (116,767 ) Other, net (3,367 ) (1,779 ) Net cash used in investing activities (263,873 ) (325,730 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Borrowings under debt agreements 200,000 1,779,801 Payments toward debt agreements (201,969 ) (1,787,243 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock (50,029 ) (96,390 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (13,814 ) (13,731 ) Treasury stock minimum tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock (21,581 ) (19,317 ) Net cash used in financing activities (87,393 ) (136,880 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (178 ) (1,835 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (285,984 ) (443,501 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,393,557 1,163,343 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,107,573 $ 719,842

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Operating income (U.S. GAAP) $ 313,950 $ 152,779 Amortization of intangibles 11,455 16,140 Stock-based compensation expense and related charges 33,541 30,223 Restructuring, severance and related charges (1,715 ) 45,251 Distressed customer charge — 14,963 Net periodic benefit cost (1) 5,593 1,825 Acquisition and integration charges 2,113 16,134 Adjustments to operating income 50,987 124,536 Core operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 364,937 $ 277,315 Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. (U.S. GAAP) $ 200,442 $ 40,422 Adjustments to operating income 50,987 124,536 Net periodic benefit cost (1) (5,593 ) (1,825 ) Adjustments for taxes (595 ) 497 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 245,241 $ 163,630 Diluted earnings per share (U.S. GAAP) $ 1.31 $ 0.26 Diluted core earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.60 $ 1.05 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP) 152,918 156,462

____________________ (1) Following the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) (“ASU 2017-07”), pension service cost is recognized in cost of revenue and all other components of net periodic benefit cost, including return on plan assets, are presented in other expense. We are reclassifying the pension components in other expense to core operating income as we assess operating performance, inclusive of all components of net periodic benefit cost, with the related revenue. There is no impact to core earnings or diluted core earnings per share for this adjustment.

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended November 30, 2020 November 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 65,460 $ 20,944 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (352,881 ) (230,393 ) Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment 110,792 23,209 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (176,629 ) $ (186,240 )

