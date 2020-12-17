 

Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3425 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2020. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.37 per share. Earlier this year, the board approved the company’s 27th consecutive annual dividend increase.

To access Wiley’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 results, please see: https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2020/W ...

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms, and services, we help researchers, professionals, students, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. And for more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.



