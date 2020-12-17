Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3425 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2020. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.37 per share. Earlier this year, the board approved the company’s 27th consecutive annual dividend increase.

To access Wiley’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 results, please see: https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2020/W ...