Cornerstone Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors effective Dec. 16, 2020. Felicia Alvaro, former Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Ultimate Software, and Nancy Altobello, former Global Vice Chair of Talent for Ernst & Young, bring decades of finance, audit and leadership experience to Cornerstone.

Alvaro spent the past 22 years at Ultimate Software, helping the company grow from $50 million in revenue to over $1 billion. She retired earlier this year as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer where she oversaw the company’s accounting, finance, privacy, risk and compliance, tax, treasury and financial systems teams. During her time at Ultimate Software, she oversaw the financial aspects of the company’s largest acquisition, which took them global, and its transition from a public company to a privately held company. Prior to Ultimate Software, Alvaro spent 11 years in finance and accounting positions at Precision Response Corporation, Pueblo Xtra International and KPMG.