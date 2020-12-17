Cornerstone Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors effective Dec. 16, 2020. Felicia Alvaro, former Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Ultimate Software, and Nancy Altobello, former Global Vice Chair of Talent for Ernst & Young, bring decades of finance, audit and leadership experience to Cornerstone.
Alvaro spent the past 22 years at Ultimate Software, helping the company grow from $50 million in revenue to over $1 billion. She retired earlier this year as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer where she oversaw the company’s accounting, finance, privacy, risk and compliance, tax, treasury and financial systems teams. During her time at Ultimate Software, she oversaw the financial aspects of the company’s largest acquisition, which took them global, and its transition from a public company to a privately held company. Prior to Ultimate Software, Alvaro spent 11 years in finance and accounting positions at Precision Response Corporation, Pueblo Xtra International and KPMG.
Altobello built her career at Ernst & Young (EY) and has over three decades of global audit and talent management experience. Most recently, she served as the Global Vice Chair of Talent, where she oversaw the company’s talent and people strategy worldwide and was a member of the EY board. Throughout her career at EY, Altobello held several senior-level positions, including Audit Partner, Americas Vice Chair of Talent and Managing Partner, Northeast Region, Audit and Advisory Practices. She is also a seasoned board member, currently sitting on the boards of Market Axess, MTS Systems, Ports America and a trustee of the Fidelity Charitable board of trustees. She was previously on the board of CA Technologies before it was acquired by Broadcom in 2018.
Comments on the news:
- “As we continue on our transformation journey, we’re pleased to have Felicia and Nancy join our distinguished board of directors,” said Elisa Steele, co-chair, Cornerstone Board of Directors. “We believe their strong expertise in finance, combined with their exceptional leadership experience, will help accelerate our drive to optimize our business and build momentum for our next phase of growth.”
- “This is a wonderful opportunity to further unlock the sheer value and power of Cornerstone with the addition of these two incredibly inspiring, smart and experienced people,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “I, along with the Cornerstone team, am fortunate to have Felicia and Nancy come aboard.”
- “It’s an honor joining the Cornerstone Board of Directors,” said Felicia Alvaro. “This is an important moment for the company following its integration of Saba Software. I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge as Cornerstone embarks on a new chapter, and I feel confident in the strategic direction the company is heading.”
- “As a pioneer in the people development and HCM industries, I have followed Cornerstone and its leadership in the market for many years,” said Nancy Altobello. “I’m thrilled to join such an accomplished board and see this as a great opportunity to contribute my background in talent leadership and finance, as well as provide years of successful board experience."
With these two appointments, the Cornerstone Board of Directors has been expanded from 10 to 11 members, which also accounts for the recent departure of Marcus Ryu from the board, who has left with the board’s gratitude for his service to pursue a new venture.
0 Kommentare