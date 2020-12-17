 

Cornerstone Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors effective Dec. 16, 2020. Felicia Alvaro, former Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Ultimate Software, and Nancy Altobello, former Global Vice Chair of Talent for Ernst & Young, bring decades of finance, audit and leadership experience to Cornerstone.

Alvaro spent the past 22 years at Ultimate Software, helping the company grow from $50 million in revenue to over $1 billion. She retired earlier this year as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer where she oversaw the company’s accounting, finance, privacy, risk and compliance, tax, treasury and financial systems teams. During her time at Ultimate Software, she oversaw the financial aspects of the company’s largest acquisition, which took them global, and its transition from a public company to a privately held company. Prior to Ultimate Software, Alvaro spent 11 years in finance and accounting positions at Precision Response Corporation, Pueblo Xtra International and KPMG.

Altobello built her career at Ernst & Young (EY) and has over three decades of global audit and talent management experience. Most recently, she served as the Global Vice Chair of Talent, where she oversaw the company’s talent and people strategy worldwide and was a member of the EY board. Throughout her career at EY, Altobello held several senior-level positions, including Audit Partner, Americas Vice Chair of Talent and Managing Partner, Northeast Region, Audit and Advisory Practices. She is also a seasoned board member, currently sitting on the boards of Market Axess, MTS Systems, Ports America and a trustee of the Fidelity Charitable board of trustees. She was previously on the board of CA Technologies before it was acquired by Broadcom in 2018.

Comments on the news:

  • “As we continue on our transformation journey, we’re pleased to have Felicia and Nancy join our distinguished board of directors,” said Elisa Steele, co-chair, Cornerstone Board of Directors. “We believe their strong expertise in finance, combined with their exceptional leadership experience, will help accelerate our drive to optimize our business and build momentum for our next phase of growth.”
  • “This is a wonderful opportunity to further unlock the sheer value and power of Cornerstone with the addition of these two incredibly inspiring, smart and experienced people,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “I, along with the Cornerstone team, am fortunate to have Felicia and Nancy come aboard.”
  • “It’s an honor joining the Cornerstone Board of Directors,” said Felicia Alvaro. “This is an important moment for the company following its integration of Saba Software. I look forward to contributing my experience and knowledge as Cornerstone embarks on a new chapter, and I feel confident in the strategic direction the company is heading.”
  • “As a pioneer in the people development and HCM industries, I have followed Cornerstone and its leadership in the market for many years,” said Nancy Altobello. “I’m thrilled to join such an accomplished board and see this as a great opportunity to contribute my background in talent leadership and finance, as well as provide years of successful board experience."

With these two appointments, the Cornerstone Board of Directors has been expanded from 10 to 11 members, which also accounts for the recent departure of Marcus Ryu from the board, who has left with the board’s gratitude for his service to pursue a new venture.

Seite 1 von 2
Cornerstone OnDemand Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors effective Dec. 16, 2020. Felicia Alvaro, former Chief Financial Officer and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Cornerstone Innovation Lab Unites Data Scientists Across the Company to Advance AI in the Workplace